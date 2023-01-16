Bianca Andreescu of Canada plays a backhand return to Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Bianca Andreescu of Canada plays a backhand return to Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Canada’s Andreescu, Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime win Aussie Open openers

Auger-Aliassime bounced Vernon, B.C., native Vasek Pospisil, Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino also lost

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., who missed last year’s Australian Open to take a “mental health break,” made a strong return to Melbourne Park on Sunday with a straight-set win over No. 25-ranked Marie Bouzkova of Czechia 6-2, 6-4.

Andreescu, who took one hour 41 minutes to complete the win, had a 23-14 edge in winners. She will play Cristina Bucsa in the second round after the Moldovan defeated Eva Lys of Ukraine 2-6, 6-0, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., opened with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over Dusan Lajovic of Serbia. Shapovalov will next play Japan’s Taro Daniel, a 7-5, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 winner over Mexican qualifier Ernesto Escobedo.

Shapovalov cruised through the first set, then struggled in the second set and half of the third before finding his groove and finishing off the resilient Lajovic.

Later in the day, sixth-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal bounced Vernon, B.C., native Vasek Pospisil 1-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-3. Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino dropped a 6-2, 6-4 decision to Zhu Lin of China.

Auger-Aliassime will meet Slovakia’s Alex Molcan in the second round. Molcan outlasted Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka 6-7 (3), 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 in a match that lasted four hours 22 minutes.

Leylah Fernandez of Montreal was scheduled to open against Alize Cornet of France on Tuesday. Toronto’s Katherine Sebov was to make her Grand Slam singles debut against fourth-ranked Caroline Garcia of France.

Fernandez will team with American Bethanie Mattek-Sands in women’s doubles play. They are scheduled to open against the seventh-seeded duo of Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia and China’s Shuai Zhang.

The third-seeded duo of Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos will open against Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu and American Shelby Rogers.

Marino and American Madison Brengle will face the Swiss team of Belinda Bencic and Jill Teichmann.

Tennis

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Wally Buono a member of seven grey cup CFL teams
Next story
Vancouver Canucks need ‘major surgery’ but not rebuild: Rutherford

Just Posted

RCMP released an image of person suspected of robbing a woman at a Quesnel ATM Jan. 13. (RCMP handout)
Masked robber holds up ATM user in downtown Quesnel

The Osprey Ranch sign, which was swept away by flooding near Spences Bridge in November 2021, takes a well-deserved rest after being found near Gibsons on the Sunhine Coast in January 2023, only a little the worse for wear after its long journey. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Ranch sign swept away near Spences Bridge in 2021 floods found after 350 km journey

Mike Palka drills a hole into the ice in the South Cariboo. (Eldy Birnie photo)
Ice fishing the perfect winter pastime in the Cariboo

Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called “Spare” at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?