Canada’s short track speedskating team for the 2018 Winter Olympics is introduced Wednesday, January 24, 2018 in Montreal. Front row left to right: Kasandra Bradette, Marianne St-Gelais, Kim Boutin, Valerie Maltais, Jamie Macdonald. Back row left to right: Charles Hamelin, Samuel Girard, Pascal Dion, Francois Hamelin, Charle Cournoyer. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Canada to send largest-ever Winter Games delegation to Pyeongchang

Canadian Olympic Committee says the team of athletes includes 122 men and 105 women

Canada will send 225 athletes and 87 coaches to the Pyeongchang Olympics, its largest-ever delegation for a Winter Games.

The Canadian Olympic Committee says the team of athletes includes 122 men and 105 women.

The oldest competitor is Calgary curler Cheryl Bernard, who is 51. Calgary-based bobsledder Lascelles Brown, 43, is the oldest male athlete.

Snowboarding has the two youngest athletes in 16-year-olds Eliot Grondin of Ste-Marie, Que., and Elizabeth Hosking of Longueuil, Que.

Snowboarder Jasey-Jay Anderson, 42, of Mont-Tremblant, Que., is making his sixth Winter Games appearance, a Canadian record.

READ MORE: Canada’s short-track speedskating team named ahead of Pyeongchang Olympics

READ MORE: Hudson’s Bay Co. unveils kit for Pyeongchang Olympics

There are five sets of siblings, including Chloe and Justine Dufour-Lapointe, both medallists in freestyle skiing four years ago in Sochi, Russia. Their older sister Maxime did not make the team this year.

Ontario has the largest contingent of athletes with 68, followed by Alberta (54) and Quebec (50).

Canada is in a position to win a record number of medals in Pyeongchang, topping the previous mark of 26 in Vancouver in 2010. Canadians brought home 25 medals in 2014.

The Games officially open Feb. 9.

Here is a look at the team by the numbers:

Ontario: 68

Alberta: 54

Quebec: 50

British Columbia: 30

Manitoba: 7

Saskatchewan: 7

Yukon: 3

Northwest Territories: 2

Nova Scotia: 2

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1

Prince Edward Island: 1

New Brunswick: 0

Nunavut: 0

Athletes born outside Canada: 15

Athletes who previously attended Winter Olympics: 104

Athletes who competed in Sochi in 2014: 99

Athletes who competed in Vancouver in 2010: 45

Olympic rookies: 119

Olympic medallists: 46

Most Olympic appearances: 6

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Female coaches face bias, insecurities in joining all levels of sport: experts

Just Posted

Williams Lake Indian Band’s pre-confederation claim valid Supreme Court says

Court says to uphold Tribunal’s finding that Canada failed to protect Williams Lake Indian Band lands

Williams Lake sees snowfall for Friday morning commute

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for portions of Highway 16, the Pine Pass and Coquihalla

Highlights from six months as Stampede royalty

Kaylee Billyboy reflects on her first six months as Stampede Queen

Already 35 registered for agri-recovery workshop

Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association excited about upcoming workshop for ranchers

WLIB harvesting timber in 2017 wildfire areas

It is estimated about 80 per cent of the timber was impacted by the fires, WLIB economic development officer says.

VIDEO: RCMP puppy contest starts with a name, ends with a bond

Mounties are relying on B.C.’s most creative to help out with new names

Trudeau holds town hall in B.C. following Trans Mountain pipeline endorsement

Canada’s Prime Minister set to speak in Nanaimo Friday

Canada to send largest-ever Winter Games delegation to Pyeongchang

Canadian Olympic Committee says the team of athletes includes 122 men and 105 women

Desjardins says that with penny long-gone the nickel’s days are numbered

First the penny, now the nickel. Coins could be on the chopping block as more move to cashless pay

Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil sees 6 more weeks of winter

Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob

Super Fan: 81-year-old has attended every Super Bowl

Donald Crisman gives thoughts on 52nd Super Bowl featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and the Patriots

MPs high-five in Commons over Senate approval of gender neutral O Canada

Bill will change ‘In all thy sons command’ to ‘in all of us command’

Female coaches face bias, insecurities in joining all levels of sport: experts

UVic coach Dani Sinclair says woman are questioned a little bit more, possibly, than male coaches

Brendan Gaunce scores twice as Canucks defeat Blackhawks 4-2

His first goal in second period tied the game 1-1, and his second was with 2:58 left in the third

Most Read