Canada drops opening game of 2019 Rugby World Cup qualifier

Alexis Creek’s Jake Ilnicki and Canada fell 38-29 in game one of the Rugby World Cup qualifier.

Alexis Creek’s Jake Ilnicki and his Canadian teammates took an early lead, but an early second-half surge by Uruguay led to Canada’s defeat, 38-29, Saturday in game one of two in its 2019 Rugby World Cup qualifier.

Up by as much as 17-7 in the first half in front of a boisterous crowd of 16,000 fans on home soil at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada fell behind 21-17 as the first half came to a close.

Uruguay extended its lead to 35-24, but a Canadian try from Alberta’s Nick Belvins cut the deficit to 35-29 with eight minutes to go in the contest.

A late penalty proved costly for the Canadians as Uruguay added another try in the 75th minute to go up 38-29 with under five minutes to play and seal the deal for the South American side.

Heading into the contest Canada held the 21st spot in the world rankings, behind Uruguay at 18th.

The two teams will square off again in Montevideo, Uruguay for the series finale on Feb. 3 where the aggregate score winner of the two games will earn a berth at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.