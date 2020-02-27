Cadet Jessabelle Trelenberg of the 202 Chilcotin, Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps of Williams Lake races at the provincial biathlon competition held at the Sovereign Lake Nordic Club in Vernon earlier this month. (Department of National Defence photo)

Cadet biathlete races to silver medal at provincial competition

On the weekend of Feb. 15-16, she made the journey from Williams Lake to Vernon

Cody Tetu

Special to the Tribune/Advisor

Cadet Jessabelle Trelenberg of the 202 Chilcotin, Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps in Williams Lake, took part in the provincial biathlon competition held at the Sovereign Lake Nordic Club in Vernon earlier this month.

In order to earn the opportunity to advance to the provincial biathlon competition, Trelenberg had to fight her way to the top in the Northern BC Zone Biathlon Competition held Jan. 19.

It was there, at her very first biathlon competition, that she brought home the gold in the junior female category.

On the weekend of Feb. 15-16, she made the journey from Williams Lake to Vernon.

On Saturday, Feb. 15 Trelenberg and her partner, Cadet Devin Porter of the 396 Prince George Air Cadet Squadron, placed second in the open mixed relay race.

In addition, Trelenberg also soared into second place in the junior female sprint race on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Trelenberg said she enjoys all aspects of biathlon, including meeting new people, skiing and marksmanship.

“It is now how you placed; it is how hard you try,” said Trelenberg of her motto.

The local cadet program, meanwhile, aims to develop confident, self-sufficient leaders who form lasting friendships and are engaged in their communities, all while promoting physical fitness, healthy living and fostering an interest in the activities of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Cody Tetu is a Chief Petty Officer, Second Class, and cadet correspondent with the 2020 Chilcotin Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Boehm selected for 2020 junior world championship ski cross team

Just Posted

Cadet biathlete races to silver medal at provincial competition

On the weekend of Feb. 15-16, she made the journey from Williams Lake to Vernon

Generations unite against bullying

In Williams Lake today it wasn’t just students and teachers who took a stand against bullying

Off-duty Burnaby officer helps apprehend Cache Creek car thief fleeing towards Clinton

‘This is just one example of how we are always ready to respond to emergencies’

Emergency crews respond to truck trailer fire at Highway 97 brake check Thursday morning

There were no injuries as a result of the incident

SD27 students celebrate Pink Shirt Day across the Cariboo

Pink shirts were worn by teachers and students in multiple different schools

Clothing, jewelry, purses: RCMP ask court about disposal of evidence in Robert Pickton case

Pickton was sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of six women

Speaker ‘will not tolerate illegal activity’ on B.C. legislature grounds, says chief of staff

Chief of staff to the B.C. speaker Alan Mullen says situation with demonstrators appears ‘fluid’

MPs to examine privacy implications of facial-recognition technology used by RCMP

The MPs will look at how the technology affects the privacy, security and safety of children

Dates back to 2009: Calgary police lay charges in fraud involving semi-trucks

Three people from Calgary are facing charges that include fraud over $5,000

Passengers, pilot escape with only minor injuries in helicopter crash near Whistler

All six passengers escaped without major injuries

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs optimistic ahead of talks with feds, province

Discussions with provincial and federal governments expected to start later today

‘The project is proceeding’: Horgan resolute in support of northern B.C. pipeline

B.C. premier speaks as talks scheduled with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

BREAKING: Kelowna RCMP to further investigate 12 sexual assault cases, create sexual assault unit

Recommendations come five months after it was revealed 40% of sexual assaults were deemed ‘unfounded’

Explicit Greta sticker linked to Alberta company draws outrage

The sticker includes the logo of Red Deer-based X-Site Energy Services

Most Read