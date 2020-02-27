Cadet biathlete races to silver medal at provincial competition

On the weekend of Feb. 15-16, she made the journey from Williams Lake to Vernon

Cadet Jessabelle Trelenberg of the 202 Chilcotin, Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps of Williams Lake races at the provincial biathlon competition held at the Sovereign Lake Nordic Club in Vernon earlier this month. (Department of National Defence photo)

Cody Tetu

Special to the Tribune/Advisor

Cadet Jessabelle Trelenberg of the 202 Chilcotin, Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps in Williams Lake, took part in the provincial biathlon competition held at the Sovereign Lake Nordic Club in Vernon earlier this month.

In order to earn the opportunity to advance to the provincial biathlon competition, Trelenberg had to fight her way to the top in the Northern BC Zone Biathlon Competition held Jan. 19.

It was there, at her very first biathlon competition, that she brought home the gold in the junior female category.

On the weekend of Feb. 15-16, she made the journey from Williams Lake to Vernon.

On Saturday, Feb. 15 Trelenberg and her partner, Cadet Devin Porter of the 396 Prince George Air Cadet Squadron, placed second in the open mixed relay race.

In addition, Trelenberg also soared into second place in the junior female sprint race on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Trelenberg said she enjoys all aspects of biathlon, including meeting new people, skiing and marksmanship.

“It is now how you placed; it is how hard you try,” said Trelenberg of her motto.

The local cadet program, meanwhile, aims to develop confident, self-sufficient leaders who form lasting friendships and are engaged in their communities, all while promoting physical fitness, healthy living and fostering an interest in the activities of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Cody Tetu is a Chief Petty Officer, Second Class, and cadet correspondent with the 2020 Chilcotin Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps.



sports@wltribune.com

