Bus trip troupe arrives at Canadian Finals Rodeo

A group of 38 people from Williams Lake packed on a bus and headed for Red Deer yesterday to take in the Canadian Finals Rodeo.

The trip has been organized by Williams Lake resident, 94-year-old Willie Crosina, for the past 42 years.

This year’s CFR will be held in a new venue in a different city, after years of being hosted in Edmonton, adding a few hours to the already-long trip.

“I can’t wait to see what the new CFR looks like at this venue,” said LeeAnn Crosina, Willie’s daughter. “The bus has arrived at the hotel in Red Deer after a very long night.”

The CFR begins today, Oct. 30, and runs until Nov. 4 at Red Deer’s Westerner Park.



