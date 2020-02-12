Bullets speed skaters make mark at Coyote Cup

Squaring off against teams from throughout B.C., the Bullets finished a respectable fourth place

Williams Lake hockey player Boston Pierce (back, second from left) is presented a certificate from Williams Lake Bullets Kara Fortin (from left), Greyson Ulrich, Logan Kelly-Jalbert, Colin Llewellyn and head coach Tania Lauren after being awarded the fastest skater in the male 13-15 category for Speed Week. (Nancy Jalbert photo)

Ten members of the Williams Lake Bullets Speed Skating Association blasted off to Kamloops late last month for the ninth annual Coyote Cup.

Squaring off against teams from throughout the province, the Bullets finished a respectable fourth place out of 10 teams.

“We just missed third. We were so close,” said Bullets head coach Tania Lauren. “But we finished with three gold medals so it was pretty impressive for our club.”

Bullets from ages four to 16 skated at the event, where Lauren said she was proud of the group.

The Bullets skated a variety of distances ranging from 1,500 metres to 100 metres, according to age.

“This was two of our new skaters’ first meet and they skated well bringing home a bronze (Colin Llewellyn and copper (fifth) place medal (Kara Fortin),” Lauren said.

“Most of our skaters achieved PBs (personal bests) on their races.”

Medal results from the Coyote Cup are as follows:

Gold: Ty Lauren, Isaac Plant, Charlie Gash and Logan Kelly-Jalbert

Silver: Leah Lauren, Kayden Ford-Jalbert and Preston Sigsworth

Bronze: Henry Beaton and Colin Llewellyn

Copper: Kara Fortin

The Bullets also recently announced its Speed Week winners from the competition they hosted this past December where they challenged the community to come out to skate some laps on the oval at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. There, the Bullets recorded fast times from community members to submit to the BC Speed Skating Association to be tabulated province wide.

Winners are posted at www.bcspeedskating.ca/speedweek/ where multiple Williams Lake residents landed atop the provincial leaderboards in multiple age categories. Winning from Williams Lake were Krista Storoschuk (female 19-plus), Ryanne Jones (female 16-18), Boston Pierce (male 13-15) and Grant Gustafson (male 19-plus).



