Bullets locked and loaded for 2019/20 speed skating season

Sarah Plant (right) and Henry Beaton-Fleming
Henry Beaton Fleming (left) and Isaac Plant
Ty Lauren (front), Leah Lauren and Henry Beaton-Fleming
Brayden Folland and Nancy Jalbert
Henry Beaton Fleming and Williams Lake Bullets Speed Skating Association president Tracy Beaton

The Williams Lake Bullets Speed Skating Association is racing into its upcoming season with practices already underway at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

With 14 competitive skaters this season, head coach Tania Lauren said the Bullets will be travelling quite frequently early on in the year.

The team will compete at its first meet, the Ice Jam, on Nov. 3 in Salmon Arm, before heading north to Prince George Nov. 16-17 to compete at the BC Cup #1 — a qualifier for provincials this year.

After that, as it is a BC Winter Games year, the team will be heading to Dawson Creek Nov. 30 to compete at the Zone 8 BCWG qualifier.

READ MORE: Bullets hit mark at Coyote Cup in tournament capital

“We have three eligible skaters who will be vying for a spot to represent Zone 8 at the BCWG for speed skating,” Lauren said.

In December, the Bullets will be participating in Speed Week, beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 10 for the lakecity team.

“We’ll also be running a mini meet here in Williams Lake, followed by a race for the public to see who is the fastest on the ice,” Lauren said.

“People can participate individually or as part of a team in regular skates and we want people to just come out to try racing on skates.”

The home meet will be a fundraiser for the club with a minimal donation per race to participate.

“Challenge your friends, teammates, colleagues, businesses – even from a different town, as this is going to occur province wide,” she said.

READ MORE: Bullets blast off at speed skating competition

“[You can] compare your time across the town and province, and it should be fun. We are hoping to increase people’s awareness of speed skating in B.C.”

The team’s final meet of the year will be Dec. 14-15 in Richmond at the BC Cup #2.

“We’re looking forward to a fast, fun year and seeing everyone out to see who is the fastest in Williams Lake and, maybe, even in B.C.”


