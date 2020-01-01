Bullets finish among best in province at BC Cup #2

The Williams Lake Bullets Speed Skating Association proved they are among the best in the province recently at the BC Cup #2 in Richmond this past month.

Held Dec. 14-15 at the Richmond Olympic Speed Skating Oval, the Bullets skated back home to the lakecity with a number of extremely positive results, said their coach, Tania Lauren.

Representing the Bullets were Leah Lauren, Ty Lauren, Kayden Ford-Jalbert and Henry Beaton.

“Numerous personal best times were achieved, as well all four secured themselves spots at this year’s provincials being held in Abbotsford in March,” Tania said.

Leah shaved off .19 seconds to finish first in her 200-metre pursuit, which secured her a spot in the ‘A’ final where she finished second — just missing first place by four hundredths of a second.

Leah went on to finish third in her 3,000-metre points race and is now ranked third in the province in her age category.

Henry posted personal bests in all his races.

Following a fall in the early part of the 2,000-metre points race, he was able to keep from getting lapped and, therefore, eliminated and is eighth overall in his age category.

Kayden, who just started skating competitively this season, also had a personal best in his 200-metre pursuit and placed fifth in the ‘B’ final of the 2,000-metre points race. Kayden secured himself 12th spot for provincials in his age category, which Tania said is the most competitive age group with 79 skaters and just 14 provincial spots available for two groups.

Ty, meanwhile, just missed the ‘A’ final for the 3,000-metre points race and went on to skate to a first-place win in the ‘B’ final, which landed him fourth place overall for his age group for provincials.



