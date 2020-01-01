Leah Lauren

Bullets finish among best in province at BC Cup #2

Representing the Bullets were Leah Lauren, Ty Lauren, Kayden Ford-Jalbert and Henry Beaton

The Williams Lake Bullets Speed Skating Association proved they are among the best in the province recently at the BC Cup #2 in Richmond this past month.

Held Dec. 14-15 at the Richmond Olympic Speed Skating Oval, the Bullets skated back home to the lakecity with a number of extremely positive results, said their coach, Tania Lauren.

Representing the Bullets were Leah Lauren, Ty Lauren, Kayden Ford-Jalbert and Henry Beaton.

“Numerous personal best times were achieved, as well all four secured themselves spots at this year’s provincials being held in Abbotsford in March,” Tania said.

READ MORE: Bullets celebrating Speed Week in Williams Lake

Leah shaved off .19 seconds to finish first in her 200-metre pursuit, which secured her a spot in the ‘A’ final where she finished second — just missing first place by four hundredths of a second.

Leah went on to finish third in her 3,000-metre points race and is now ranked third in the province in her age category.

Henry posted personal bests in all his races.

Following a fall in the early part of the 2,000-metre points race, he was able to keep from getting lapped and, therefore, eliminated and is eighth overall in his age category.

READ MORE: Bullets locked and loaded for 2019/20 speed skating association

Kayden, who just started skating competitively this season, also had a personal best in his 200-metre pursuit and placed fifth in the ‘B’ final of the 2,000-metre points race. Kayden secured himself 12th spot for provincials in his age category, which Tania said is the most competitive age group with 79 skaters and just 14 provincial spots available for two groups.

Ty, meanwhile, just missed the ‘A’ final for the 3,000-metre points race and went on to skate to a first-place win in the ‘B’ final, which landed him fourth place overall for his age group for provincials.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Henry Beaton

Kayden Ford-Jalbert

Previous story
‘It’s a miracle he’s alive’; Young mountain racer recovers from fall at Williams Lake Stampede

Just Posted

2020: Big Brothers and Big Sisters WL looks to grow with community support

Angela Kadar the executive director of Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake looks to 2020

UPDATE: Heavy snowfall causes power outages east of Williams Lake, Mt. Timothy Ski Resort opens for New Year’s Day

No New Year’s baby yet for 2020 at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

‘It’s a miracle he’s alive’; Young mountain racer recovers from fall at Williams Lake Stampede

Twenty-two-year-old Dax Setah nearly lost his life during this past summer’s mountain horse race

Operation Red Nose operates for the final time in 2019 Dec. 31

Volunteers are standing by at 250 392-2222 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. to help drive people safely home

Stage set at Sacred Heart Hall for museum’s New Year’s Eve bash

Tickets are on sale for $50 until 5 p.m. tonight with doors opening at 7 p.m.

VIDEO: Cheers, tears and prayers as world rings in 2020

Top events from the last decade were the rise of social media, the Arab Spring, the #MeToo movement

Skier found after disappearing at Red Mountain resort near Rossland

Tracks found Monday, but poor conditions hampered search for Mark Anthony Gayowski

B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

Girl was born at 12:01 a.m. at Royal Columbian Hospital

Order granted vs. opponents of Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

B.C. Supreme Court grants interlocutory order following protests by Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Record $70-million lotto jackpot up for grabs in B.C.

First Lotto Max draw of the year could make someone particularly rich

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

New year, no power: Thousands in B.C. Interior in the dark after snowstorm

More snow is expected in the southern and central interiors

First 2020 baby for Interior Health born in Kelowna

The baby girl was born at 6:02 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital

Who was the best prime minister of the 20th century?

Poll suggests a regional divide in Canada

Most Read