Bull Mountain Racers ski at Teck BC Cup in Revelstoke

Photos submitted Bull Mountain Racers Grace Turner (from left), Anika Wallin, Jake Sutton, coach Rob Sutton, Jessabelle Trelenberg (front) and Nadia Wallin (missing from photo) all competed recently at the Teck BC Cup No. 2 in Revelstoke.

The Bull Mountain Racers, competitive ski racers with the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club, glided recently to Revelstoke for the Teck BC Cup No. 2.

Held Jan. 26-27, the provincial competition attracted racers from throughout B.C., where local ski racers Jessabelle Trelenberg, Nadia Wallin, Jake Sutton, Anika Wallin, Grace Turner and their coach, Rob Sutton, all competed.

The above racers combined for seven top-10 finishes at the races.

Anika, meanwhile, raced to a gold medal in her classic, 350-metre sprint and a bronze medal in her freestyle skate race — a distance of 3.75 kilometres.

Nadia won gold in her freestyle race in a distance of 2.75 kilometres.

Sutton, meanwhile, raced a 10-kilometre distance at the event.

Coaches said all the racers performed extremely well despite being faced with a technically challenging course with numerous steep hills and sharp turns.



