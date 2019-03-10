Broncos finish ahead of Riverkings in WLMHA bantam house division final

Sunday, March 10, saw the Williams Lake Broncos and the Williams Lake Riverkings square off

The Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association continues to wind down its house division play this month with championships in several of its respective divisions.

Sunday, March 10, saw the Williams Lake Green Broncos and the Williams Lake Blue Riverkings square off for the WLMHA Bantam Division title.

And there, the Broncos poured on the offense in the third period to claim a 13-7 victory and the league title.

READ MORE: Complex packed with bantam hockey action

Scoring for the Broncos in the win were Owen Sim, Brenden Higginson, who tallied six goals in the contest, Hayden Kalelest (2), Kai Hilton, Roman boston, Ben Huston and Jonas Erickson.

Providing the offense for the Riverkings was Daniel Villeneuve, Ben Bergmann, Vance Engstrom with a hat trick, Joe Henley and Will Roberts. Goaltenders in the contest were Ethan Moore for the Broncos and Nick Getz for the Riverkings.


