Bowlers land medals at youth 5-pin zone championships

Jayden-James McAlpine (from left), 9, Kara McAlpine, 10, and Renee O’Hara, 10, each brought home medals while representing Williams Lake and Cariboo Bowling Lanes this past Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Youth 5-Pin Zone Singles Tournament. Here, they are pictured with one of their coaches, Travis McAlpine. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Bowling Lanes in Williams Lake was bustling with activity Sunday when they played host to the Youth 5-Pin Zone Singles Championships.

Roughly 45 bowlers from Williams Lake, Prince George, Quesnel and 100 Mile House, plus participants who competed at their home lanes in Dawson Creek and Smithers who phoned in their scores, competed in the event, which earned gold-medal winners a berth at the upcoming Youth 5-Pin Provincial Bowling Championships.

From Williams Lake, 13 competed, with three landing a spot in the medals.

Travis McAlpine, who co-coaches Williams Lake youth bowlers alongside his brother, Kevin McAlpine, said everyone gave it their best.

Three Williams Lake bowlers: Renee O’Hara, 10, Kara-Lynn McAlpine, 10, and Jayden-James McAlpine, 9, bowled their way into the top three at zones facing some tough competition.

Renee finished with a bronze medal in the bantam girls division, Kara-Lynn nabbed a silver in the bantam girls division and Jayden-James took home the silver, as well, in his bantam boys division.

“We had a couple others who finished fourth, so very close,” Travis said. “They each bowled five games and then total points are calculated for their final score.”

Other Williams Lake bowlers who placed well were Caleb Cebuliak, who was fifth in the senior boys division, and Adam Holton, who was fourth in the junior boys category.

“It was a good day,” Travis added. “We started our season off in September and now we’ll run straight through until mid April.”

Renee said short of a few rough patches, she thought she bowled very well.

“I’m happy I’m getting $100 from my sister because I got a 150,” she joked.

Kara, meanwhile, added she was proud of how she bowled.

“I did really well, but I got a bit tired in my last game,” she said.

Jayden-James noted he bowled his highest score at the event.

“It went pretty well,” he said. “My last game wasn’t too good but I had a 161 which was my highest game. It was my first time getting second place and I was stunned.”

In all five games, Jayden-James bowled a 163, 119, 139, 160 and 92 for a 673 total. Kara-Lynn bowled games of 183, 158, 184, 164 and 156 for a 845 total, and Renee bowled games of 142, 129, 146, 144 and 150 for a 711 total.

The Cariboo Bowling Lanes youth will now set their sights on the upcoming Youth 5-Pin Zone Team Championships coming up in February, 2020.



