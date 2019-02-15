Bonspiel brings curling community together in lakecity

“We’re kind of a family — curlers from all over the world,” Doddridge said.

Skip Ron Bisaro (centre) releases his rock while second Mark Berg (left) and Ray Polsom prepare to sweep Sunday in the ‘B’ final at the Williams Lake Curling Club’s Men’s and Ladies’ Joint Bonspiel. Bisaro’s rink went on to defeat Quesnel’s Dave Wawryk rink for the title. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Fourteen men’s teams and 10 women’s teams packed the Williams Lake Curling Club throughout the weekend of Feb. 8 for the first official bonspiel of the season in the lakecity — the Men’s and Ladies’ Joint Bonspiel.

Visiting rinks included two from Quesnel and one from Terrace in the men’s draw, while one team travelled from Quesnel and another came from 100 Mile House for the women’s draw.

“It went really smoothly compared to last year,” said Williams Lake Curling Club president Shane Doddridge, who noted a record low turnout for last year’s event.

“It’s no secret the sport in general has seen a decline, but we’re seeing more and more young people in their 20s and 30s get back into it.”

Teams competed in ‘A,’ ‘B’ and ‘C’ divisions at the bonspiel, which began Friday and wrapped up early Sunday afternoon with finals on both the men’s and ladies’ sides.

Saturday night featured a social dinner and dance at the WLCC where the theme throughout the weekend, ‘Mad About Plaid,’ was celebrated.

“The Saturday night banquet was a smash hit,” Doddridge said. “And that’s what curling’s all about. We compete hard then we play hard. It’s just a real social event.”

While serious on the ice, having a local bonspiel is a great way to bring the community together, he said.

“We’re kind of a family — curlers from all over the world,” Doddridge said.

“We’re usually outgoing, social people of all different occupations. It’s a lifestyle and it’s a great way to meet people from other towns.”

Sunday morning, it was back to serious business as teams were looking to earn bragging rights by winning a title in their respective divisions.

On the ‘C’ side of the draw it was an all Williams Lake final where skip Lynn Lanki, third Monica Lachapelle, second Bridgitte Pinchbeck and lead Amanda Rennie picked up the win, defeating skip Liz Salle, third Linda Weingart, second Sydney Folz and Karen Brink.

In the clash for the men’s ‘C’ title it was the Roger Kaleta rink of Williams Lake, Colin Shpak (third), Curtis Sand (second) and Don Coombes (lead) upending Ken Teskey’s rink of Teskey (skip), Ken Kvist (third), Todd Routtu (second) and Sheldon Anholt (lead).

The ‘B’ championship went to Ron Bisaro’s rink of Bisaro (skip), Bill Garratt (third), Mark Berg (second) and Ray Polsom, who defeated the Quesnel rink of Dave Wawryk (skip), Brent Hodgson (third), Brian Bush (second) and Blair Coldwell (lead).

Meanwhile, Blair Mohr (skip), Naomi Miller (third), Dawn Arnold (second) and Trina Halfnights (lead), edged Leona McKay (skip), Laurie Wernbacher (third), Shirley Park (second) and Leslie Connors (lead) for the ladies ‘B’ championship.

In the ladies ‘A’ event it was a Quesnel rink bringing home the title as skip Whitney Christy, Wanda Andersen (third), Kathy Somerville (second) and lead Angela Curle played a close game with Williams Lake skip Simone Groundwater, Michelle Ball (third), Kris Ouimet (second) and Michelle Palmer (lead).

The men’s ‘A’ title also went to an out-of-town rink, with Doddridge joining his brother and friends from Terrace to win the championship. Skipped by John Evans, with Jordan Johnson (third), Kevin Doddridge (second) and Shane Doddridge (lead), the team was able to knock off the Williams Lake rink of Robert Gudbranson (skip), Ryan Bailey (third), Alex Jeannotte (second) and Rob Barta (lead).

Coming up at the WLCC is its annual Open Mixed Bonspiel March 8-9 where registration is currently underway by calling the club at 250-392-4636.



Williams Lake’s Alex Jeannotte (left) and Rob Barta (right) sweep as Ryan Bailey releases during the men’s ‘A’ final at the Men’s and Ladies’ Joint Bonspiel Sunday at the Williams Lake Curling Club. (Greg Sabatino photo)