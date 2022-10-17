Boitanio Park Disc Golf Course now open in downtown Williams Lake

Course is the fourth in the area, offering an accessible outdoor recreation opportunity for all ages

Jacinta D’Andrea lines up for a throw on the first hole of the Boitanio Park Disc Golf Course on Oct. 13. D’Andrea was enjoying a round with her son and a few friends at the opening of the new course. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake)

A couple of dozen disc golf enthusiasts and some supporters came out to enjoy the grand opening of the Boitanio Park Disc Golf Course on the afternoon of Oct. 13.

The course is the fourth in the area, but this one is the showpiece course, designed and built by INdesign Disc Golf, a company based in the Lower Mainland. INdesign designed and built a course in Langley ranked 13th best course in the world in 2021.

In addition to Boitaio Park’s new course, there is a disc golf course at Chimney Lake, one near the rugby fields in the Dog Creek area and one near the Esler sports complex and soccer fields.

It was a sunny a beautiful evening in Williams Lake for the grand opening and Boitanio Park was busy with disc golfers, creating a very lively event. Some tossed a few discs to just give it a try and many played on, doing at least a partial round on the newly opened course. Many brought their own disc sets, but many used the ones provided by the city and the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

There were still a handful of baskets to put up, but poles were in place to mark the spots for golfers to get a feel for the course.

Stacey Miranda, director of community services for Williams Lake, organized the grand opening and said it felt good to see the course opening for the community.

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will have rental discs, a map of the course and some rules available for those looking to try out the sport and is planning to offer organized learning sessions, tournaments and league play.

Handouts include some tips on different grips, scoring, tips for putting, and some codes of conduct for safety.

The course wraps its way through the park, beginning near the off-leash dog park fenced area, not far from the covered picnic shelter in the park and the final hole brings players back to this spot, with 18 holes in total.

Some signage and the hole numbers are still yet to be installed, but players are able to get out and enjoy the course while the weather holds.

Find the downloadable course map and more information on the city’s website here: https://www.williamslake.ca/949/Boitanio-Disc-Golf-Course

The project, which also includes improvements to Scout Island washrooms, was funded with $341,625 from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund and $113,875 from the city.

Read more: Disc golf course set to open in Boitanio Park

Read more: 18-hole disc golf course planned for Boitanio Park Williams Lake



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

GolfLocal SportsOutdoors and RecreationWilliams Lake