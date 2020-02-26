Boehm selected for 2020 junior world championship ski cross team

Boehm was announced Wednesday, Feb. 26 as one of 10 ski cross athletes named to the team

Williams Lake’s Austin Boehm has been named by Alpine Canada to the 2020 FIS Junior Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships team.

Boehm was announced Wednesday, Feb. 26 as one of 10 ski cross athletes who will represent Canada on the world stage in St. Lary, France competing March 19-21.

“We’re excited to see these young athletes compete, many of them for the first time at this level,” said David Ellis, High Performance director of the Canadian Ski Cross team.

“It is our hope that over the next two or three years they are clear medal contenders at this event. It is vital to the development of our athletes that they get opportunities like this.”

Boehm trains and competes as a member of the Okanagan Zone Team.

Canada, meanwhile, has a strong history of success at the Junior World Championships, with Marielle Thompson, India Sherret, Mikayla Martin and Zoe Chore claiming titles in 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2019, respectively.

In 2016, Kris Mahler brought home the bronze medal for Canada. Zach Belcyzk and Alexa Velcic earned silver and bronze respectively in 2017, while Gavin Rowell brought home silver in 2019.

The team will be head coached by Jordan Williams, and is as follows:

• Emeline Bennet (Whistler Mountain Ski Club Ski Cross, B.C., 2003)

• Austin Boehm (Okanagan one Team, B.C., 2001)

• Samantha Carter (Evolve Ski Cross, Alta., 2001)

• Sarah Clarke (Alberta Ski Cross, Alta., 2000)

• Zach Reynolds (Alberta Ski Cross, Alta., 1999)

• Gavin Rowell (Canadian Ski Cross Team, B.C., 1999)

• Sage Stefani (Evolve Ski Cross, B.C., 2002)

• Phillip Tremblay (Alberta Ski Cross, Alta., 1999)

• Kiersten Vincett (Alberta Ski Cross, Alta. 2000)

• Andrew Wilson (SX Sunshine, Alta., 1999)

While many of the athletes competed last year at the 2019 FIS Junior Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships in Reiteralm, Austria, it will be the first time for Boehm, along with Reynolds, Wilson, Stefani, Carter and Bennet.

At last year’s event Rowell finished second, while Tremblay placed 43rd. On the women’s side Clarke finished ninth, while Vincett placed 25th.

The 2020 FIS Junior Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships are open to ski cross athletes born 1999-2003.



