Blue Fins welcome teams for first meet at newly-constructed pool

Roughly 40 Williams Lake Blue Fins Swim Club members welcomed three visiting teams for its annual Cariboo Dental Frost Fest Swim Meet on the weekend.

Teams from Kamloops, Quesnel and Prince George joined the Blue Fins in hosting its first swim meet at the newly-constructed West Fraser Aquatic Centre and Sam Ketcham Memorial Pool.

“It’s been great,” said Blue Fins head coach Chad Webb.

“The facility’s really nice, and it’s been a busy weekend. We’ve filled the facility, which is cool, and it’s been a great meet so far.”

The Cariboo Dental Frost Fest Swim Meet, Webb said, caters to the club’s younger swimmers.

“We work more on self improvement and self best times,” Webb said, who is now in his fourth year of coaching with the club.

“Our numbers are back up, we have more than 70 kids in the water. It’s been a good rebuliding year. We don’t have a lot of older kids right now but we’ve got a great group of middle, younger kids that we’re bringing up that are breaking a lot of club records and there’s a good future for the club for sure.”

For top swims from the meet see next week’s Tribune or visit www.wltribune.com.

@geesabby
sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Williams Lake Blue Fin Peyton Bailey swims the 200-metre backstroke Sunday morning at the Sam Ketcham Memorial Pool. (Greg Sabatino photos)

Williams Lake Blue Fins swimmer Jadyn Grant competes her 100-metre individual medley Sunday during the Cariboo Dental Frost Fest Swim Meet.

A large contingent of friends and family crowded the pool deck during the Williams Lake Blue Fins Cariboo Dental Frost Fest Swim Meet Saturday and Sunday.

Rebecca Elefson swims the 200-metre backstroke.

Previous story
Bantam T-wolves take gold at home tourney

Just Posted

Bantam T-wolves take gold at home tourney

The Williams Lake Bantam Timberwolves secured the gold medal on home ice Sunday.

Blue Fins welcome teams for first meet at newly-constructed pool

The Williams Lake Blue Fins hosted its annual Cariboo Dental Frost Fest Swim Meet on the weekend.

CCPL hosting Family Fest today at Gibraltar Room

The 12th annual Family Fest is taking place today, Jan.28, at the Gibraltar Room.

T-wolves to battle Cougars in bantam home tourney final

The Williams Lake Bantam Timberwolves have punched their ticket to the final of its home tournament.

Snow day for Cariboo Chilcotin residents Sunday

Snowfall warning in effect for Chilcotin, Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3 and Trans-Canada Highway

Blue Fins welcome teams for first meet at newly-constructed pool

The Williams Lake Blue Fins hosted its annual Cariboo Dental Frost Fest Swim Meet on the weekend.

B.C. VIEWS: Polluted logic plagues pesticide bylaws

Silent Spring-inspired prejudice against ‘synthetic chemicals’ still rules

ICBC projects deficit of $1.3 billion this year

‘Massive growth’ in injury claims costs piling up

VIDEO: Victoria man creates google map art on his bicycle

Watch as Oak Bay News reporter Keri Coles joins Stephen Lund on his latest cycle masterpiece, ‘Jog with a dog’

Roger Federer beats Cilic in Aussie final; wins 20th major title

The Swiss player has won more major tennis titles than any man

IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91

‘He will be much missed and warmly remembered by his family and IKEA staff all around the world’

Alzheimer’s story from wife of Spirit of the West singer takes stage

Jill Daum, wife of musician John Mann, writes ‘Forget About Tomorrow’, playing now in Victoria

Opening day of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Saturday was day one of the annual Scotties Tournament of Hearts

New B.C. daycare a model for reconciliation

Yale First Nation, Baptist church and Read Right to open 37 childcare spaces

Most Read