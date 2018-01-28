Blue Fins welcome teams for first meet at newly-constructed pool

Roughly 40 Williams Lake Blue Fins Swim Club members welcomed three visiting teams for its annual Cariboo Dental Frost Fest Swim Meet on the weekend.

Teams from Kamloops, Quesnel and Prince George joined the Blue Fins in hosting its first swim meet at the newly-constructed West Fraser Aquatic Centre and Sam Ketcham Memorial Pool.

“It’s been great,” said Blue Fins head coach Chad Webb.

“The facility’s really nice, and it’s been a busy weekend. We’ve filled the facility, which is cool, and it’s been a great meet so far.”

The Cariboo Dental Frost Fest Swim Meet, Webb said, caters to the club’s younger swimmers.

“We work more on self improvement and self best times,” Webb said, who is now in his fourth year of coaching with the club.

“Our numbers are back up, we have more than 70 kids in the water. It’s been a good rebuliding year. We don’t have a lot of older kids right now but we’ve got a great group of middle, younger kids that we’re bringing up that are breaking a lot of club records and there’s a good future for the club for sure.”

Williams Lake Blue Fin Peyton Bailey swims the 200-metre backstroke Sunday morning at the Sam Ketcham Memorial Pool. (Greg Sabatino photos)

Williams Lake Blue Fins swimmer Jadyn Grant competes her 100-metre individual medley Sunday during the Cariboo Dental Frost Fest Swim Meet.

A large contingent of friends and family crowded the pool deck during the Williams Lake Blue Fins Cariboo Dental Frost Fest Swim Meet Saturday and Sunday.