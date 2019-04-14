Williams Lake Blue Fins Morgan Langford (from left), Jadyn Johnston and Taylor Fitzgerald represented the lakecity this past weekend in Edmonton at the Western Canadian Championships. (Photo submitted)

Blue Fins take to pool with best in country at Western Canadian Championships

“Clearly they knew what to do and did it well.”

Three Williams Lake Blue Fins swimmers tested their speed among some of the best and fastest in the country this past weekend at the Western Canadian Swimming Championships.

Taylor Fitzgerald, Morgan Langford and Jadyn Johnston came away with some huge improvements and some surprise second swims in finals, said head coach Chad Webb, as they each had to compete independently as he was unable to attend.

“I wasn’t sure how that would affect the swimmers and every part of me wanted to be there to help them through their biggest competition, but clearly they knew what to do and did it well,” Webb said.

READ MORE: Three Blue Fins earn spots at Western Canadian Championships

The three swimmers, who were competing against swimmers one to two years older, weren’t intimidated and all managed to move up significantly in the rankings, while Johnston and Fitzgerald managed to swim their way into second swims in finals and finished up with a handful of new club records.

Langford moved up over 20 spots in the rankings in her age group, shattering her best event swim by more than three second and finished up 25th overall.

Fitzgerald, meanwhile, noted how cool it was in the finals to sit in a ready room before her event and to be marched out onto the deck like it was the Olympics.

READ MORE: Blue Fin recognized with Premier's Award for Indigenous Youth

Fitzgerald finished up 17th overall in the 100-metre backstroke and 18th overall in the 200-metre backstroke.

Lastly, Johnston placed 18th overall in the 400-metre individual medley, 19th in the 100-metre butterfly and just missed making the 200-metre butterfly final by three tenths of a second.

Webb added club records were achieved with every swim both Johnston and Fitzgerald swam in during the weekend.


