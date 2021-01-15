Williams Lake Blue Fins head coach Chad Webb instructs swimmer Cale Murdock during a training session Thursday, Jan. 7. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Blue Fins head coach Chad Webb instructs swimmer Cale Murdock during a training session Thursday, Jan. 7. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Blue Fins swimmer Cale Murdock preparing for Canadian Olympic Trials in April

Cale Murdock was selected as one of the top 20 swimmers in the country in his events to attend

A Williams Lake Blue Fins swimmer has qualified to swim at the Canadian Olympic Trials in Toronto.

Twenty-three-year-old Cale Murdock, who moved to Williams Lake last year to swim with the club and head coach Chad Webb, was selected as one of the top 20 swimmers in the country in his events to attend.

Swimming Canada sent out the invitations last year in what were then the tentative Olympic Trials in April in Toronto, however, the COVID-19 pandemic put all plans on hold, including the Tokyo Olympics.

Murdock, though, said he is preparing as best he can with positive thoughts for what the future holds, with current plans to attend this year’s Toronto-based trials in April of 2021.

READ MORE: Blue Fins dive back in pool for first meet in seven months

Murdock grew up in Fort St. John, where he began his swimming career at the age of nine, and met coach Webb.

Finding himself back at home with no organized group to swim with and no coach, Murdock decided to make the move to Williams Lake. Even after Webb said he told him to try some bigger centres with more swimmers he could train with, Murdock said he wanted a more personable and smaller club atmosphere.

“I’d moved to Victoria to swim there after I graduated high school and the pool shut down so I had no one to swim with,” Murdock said. “Chad offered, and I came here.”

Murdock was ranked 10th in the 200-metre freestyle last year and 14th in the 400-metre freestyle — both events he has been invited to swim if all goes to plan at the trials in April.

He could also potentially be selected to race in the 800-metre freestyle as he is currently ranked 21st in that event and needs one person to decline swimming it at trials.

Murdock competed at the Canadian Olympic Trials in the 200-metre freestyle five years ago, and said the level of competition was an eye opener.

Webb, meanwhile, said it’s been great to have another high-level swimmer join the club’s ranks.

“Cale has been a great asset to the club, raising the day-to-day training standards and pushing other swimmers like Taylor Fitzgerald, and Jadyn Johnston who has stepped up to swim with Cale most days and push him through training sets,” Webb said.

Webb added it’s helped both boys significantly, and other swimmers have also become more aware of the steps it takes to be ranked as one of the best in the country.

READ MORE: Blue Fins set to return to water this week

“It’s an honour and a big responsibility that these high-level swimmers make me feel every day coming to the pool and making sure they get the best training possible opportunities and technical skills that are needed,” he said.

While COVID has put a halt to many day-to-day activities in the province, Webb and Murdock said the city staff have been amazing at staying open, heightening sanitation efforts and accommodating the club to make sure its program has the time and space to support local athletes who Webb said have given so much of their time and effort in achieving their dreams.


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SwimmingWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Williams Lake Blue Fins Cale Murdock (left) and Jaydyn Johnston warm up at the Sam Ketcham Memorial Pool Thursday during a training session. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Blue Fins Cale Murdock (left) and Jaydyn Johnston warm up at the Sam Ketcham Memorial Pool Thursday during a training session. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Previous story
Connor McDavid nets hat trick as Oilers cruise past Canucks 5-2
Next story
Canadian swimmer Brent Hayden hopes his swim comeback is for Tokyo

Just Posted

Interior Health confirmed Friday, Jan. 15, there are now six staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
UPDATE: Six Cariboo Memorial Hospital staff members test positive for COVID-19

Interior Health said Friday, Jan. 15 testing is ongoing

Interior Health update. File photo.
86 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Interior Health

The new deaths are from Heritage Square, a long-term care facility in Vernon

The worker who tested positive was en route to the Mine Site near Wells. (BGM Map)
Wells mining company detects second positive COVID-19 case of 2021

The employee, who is asympomatic, had no known contact with Wells or Quesnel

Cale Murdock, 23, has been training with the Williams Lake Blue Fins and is hoping for an opportunity to compete at the Canadian Olympic Trials in April in Toronto, depending on whether they still take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Blue Fins swimmer Cale Murdock preparing for Canadian Olympic Trials in April

Cale Murdock was selected as one of the top 20 swimmers in the country in his events to attend

Public works manager Matt Sutherland stands where the city has placed free sand for residents in the past outside the fence a the works yard. The program is not being offered this year because it was being abused, he said. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Free city sand program in Williams Lake cancelled after rural residents take advantage of it

The sand and salt mixture was intended for city residents only

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the press theatre at the B.C. legislature for an update on COVID-19, Jan. 7, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 spread steady with 509 new cases Friday

Hospitalized and critical care cases decline, nine deaths

Seasonal influenza vaccine is administered starting each fall in B.C. and around the world. (Langley Advance Times)
After 30,000 tests, influenza virually nowhere to be found in B.C.

COVID-19 precautions have eliminated seasonal infection

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says Canada’s COVID vaccine plan on track despite Pfizer cutting back deliveries

Canadian officials say country will still likely receive four million doses by the end of March

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon shared a handwritten note his son received on Jan. 13, 2021. (Ravi Kahlon/Twitter)
Proud dad moment: B.C. minister’s son, 10, receives handwritten note for act of kindness

North Delta MLA took to Twitter to share a letter his son received from a new kid at school

Lilly and Poppy, two cats owned by Kalmar Cat Hotel ownder Donna Goodenough, both have cerebellAr hypoplasia, a genetic neurological condition that affects their ability to control their muscles and bones. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Wobbly Cats a riot of flailing legs and paws but bundles of love and joy to their owner

Woman urges others to not fear adopting cats with disabilities

A COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care home has claimed seven people. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Two more COVID-19 deaths at Vernon care home

Heritage Square has now lost seven people due to the outbreak

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada’s top doctor says to avoid non-essential travel as B.C. explores legal options

Premier John Horgan says he is seeking legal advice on whether it can limit interprovincial travel

Martin Luther King Jr. addresses the crowd during the march on Washington, D.C., in August of 1963. Courtesy photo
Government reinforces importance of anti-racism act on Black Shirt Day

B.C. Ministers say education “a powerful tool” in the fight for equity and equality

Most Read