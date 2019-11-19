Photo submitted Williams Lake Blue Fins swimmer Ethan Butt gets ready to compete in the eliminator in the 12 and under division.

Blue Fins swim to records, impressive results at first meet of season

Day two, the ‘Fins set a new relay record in the girls 13-14 year old medley relay

Williams Lake Blue Fins swimmers paddled their way north to Prince George during the weekend for the club’s first, large meet of the season.

With 20 swimmers, Blue Fins head coach Chad Webb said the group had a great start and came away with some impressive results.

In their first away swim meet, Holly Frost and Rachel Butt had a fantastic meet as Holly managed 41 points placing in the top eight in many of her events, while Rachel raced her way to 21 points.

“Both girls raced at the bottom of the age group meaning that they have another full year and a half in the same age group,” Webb said.

On day one of the meet Gabby Knox set a new club record in the 100-metre individual medley with a time of 1:12.61, while Jordyn Stokes qualified for a provincial time in her 200-metre fly by over six seconds.

Day two, the ‘Fins set a new relay record in the girls 13-14 year old medley relay, beating the previous club record by seven seconds.

Read More: Blue Fins compete among B.C.’s best at provincials

“Incredible swims by Morgan Langford, Cristelle Panida, Gabrielle Knox and Peyton Bailey,” Webb said. “They were over 13 seconds in front of Prince George’s best team.”

Cristelle also set a new record in the girls 13-14, 50-metre fly with a time of 31.04, while Morgan set a new record in the 50-metre backstroke with a time of 32.21.

Braeidi Hamar and Jadyn Grant, meanwhile, swam provincial qualifying times in their respective 200-metre backstrokes, while Morgan qualified for another provincial time with her 200-metre individual medley.

Webb said the club also had four swimmers qualify for the 12 and under Eliminator: Ethan Butt, Aliya Grant, Rowan Smith and Jadyn Grant.

Aliya made it to round two, while Ethan made it to round three, earning them both swimmers of the meet recognition by Blue Fins coaches.

On the third and final day of the meet the records kept falling as the Blue Fins continue to roll.

Cristelle set a new record in the 100-metre fly with a time of 1:11.47, Gabrielle crushed a club record set in 1993 in the 400-metre individual medley with a time of 5:33.50.

Team aggregate awards for the weekend had Cristelle and Gabrielle taking third and second, respectively, for the top 13-14 year old girls, with Taylor Fitzgerald placing third overall in the 15 and over girls division.

“All our swimmers really stepped it up this weekend, and we saw so many incredible races and performances by all of our athletes,” said Blue Fins assistant coach Amanda Nemeth.

Webb also noted the results from the meet were the best he has seen from the Blue Fins.

“We have many kids on track for provincials, and a number of swimmers already close to some national events,” he said.

“It is the start to an exciting season.”

The club is now back in the water preparing for the upcoming Kamloops swim meet in mid December.


