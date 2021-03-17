Blue Fins swim to provincial times, among best in region

Twelve swimmers racing in over 75 individual races were completed in Williams Lake

Williams Lake Blue Fins Cristelle Panida (front) and Peyton Bailey swim during the club’s regional championships held locally at the Sam Ketcham Memorial Pool in Williams Lake. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Blue Fins wrapped up its Divisional Championships just before spring break with some impressive results, said head coach Chad Webb.

Twelve swimmers racing in over 75 individual races were completed at the Sam Ketcham Memorial Pool and sent in to Swim BC to be ranked against other northern- and interior-region swimmers.

Divisional swimmers from the Blue Fins included: Aliya Grant, Jadyn Grant, Brianna Irawan, Cristelle Panida, Jordyn Stokes, Peyton Bailey, Rebecca Elefson, Rowan Smith and Saphira Hohert. Isabelle Groundwater also swam up to join the other girls for a second relay team.

Braedi Hamar and Morgan Langford, meanwhile, swam their way to provincial times in their races, which Webb said allows them to compete at both divisional championships and the upcoming provincial championships. Hamar and Langford will now join fellow Blue Fins Cale Murdock, Taylor Fitzgerald and Jadyn Johnston at provincials.

Results for the Fins are as follows:

• Braedi Hamar placed top 10 in 11 individual events (first in two)

• Rowan Smith placed top 10 in nine individual events

• Jordyn Stokes placed top 10 in eight individual events

• Peyton Bailey place top 10 in four individual events

• Cristelle Panida placed top 10 in three individual events

Relay Results

• 13/14 Girls Freestyle – first and second ‘A’ team (Braedi Hamar, Peyton Bailey, Rowan Smith and Jordyn Stokes)

• ‘B’ team: Third in both relays (Aliya Grant, Jadyn Grant, Brianna Irawan and Isabelle Groundwater)

• 15 and over relay: third in both relays (Morgan Langford, Cristelle Panida, Rowan Smith, Braedi Hamar)



