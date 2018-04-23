Blue Fins show fine form in PG for spring swimming season

The Williams Lake Blue Fins were back in the water at a meet in Prince George

The Williams Lake Blue Fins were back in the water for their spring season making some big waves in Prince George during the weekend.

Twenty-two of the Williams Lake swimmers made their way and competed against the best in Northern B.C. and Alberta.

“The younger swimmers showed some huge improvements in so many races it’s hard to highlight just a few swimmers as so many of them swam all personal best times,” Blue Fins head coach Chad Webb said.

Blue Fins Aliya Grant and Gabrielle Knox were named swimmers of the meet from coaches with their great performances in every swim.

Other Blue Fins, meanwhile, were also dominant.

Jordan Stokes was first in the 50-metre breaststroke, second in the 50-metre freestyle and 50-metre backstroke and third in the 100-metre freestyle.

Rowan Smith had a strong meet capturing first in the 100-metre freestyle, second in the 100-metre freestyle and 100-metre breaststroke and third in the 100-metre butterfly, 200-metre freestyle, 100-metre breaststroke and 200-metre individual medley.

Aliya Grant was second in the 50-metre breaststroke and third in the 50-metre butterfly.

Keanna Saunders and Rebecca Elefson were third in the 50-metre breaststroke and the 400-metre individual medley, respectively.

Knox’s weekend consisted of second-place results in the 50-metre freestyle, 100-metre freestyle and 100-metre breaststroke and third in the 100-metre butterfly.

Jadyn Johnston swam to first-place results in the 100-metre butterfly, 200-metre butterfly, 200-metre freestyle, 400-metre freestyle, 200-metre individual medley and 400-metre individual medley and second-place finishes in the 200-metre breaststroke and 50-metre freestyle.

Nicholas Gysel was second in the 50-metre breaststroke and third in the 50-metre backstroke, while Lucas Johnston was second in the 50-metre free, 100-metre free and 400-metre free, and third in the 200-metre free and 100-metre fly.

The club’s seniors swimmers, Morgan Langford, Abby Webb and Taylor Fitzgerald, were also in fine form.

Langford sped her way to a gold medal in the 50-metre breaststroke, silver medal in the 200-metre backstroke and individual medley and bronze in the 100-metre backstroke.

Webb raced to gold in the 200-metre butterfly, and Fitzgerald was second in the 100-metre and 200-metre backstroke and third in the 100-metre butterfly and 400-metre individual medley.

Blue Fins’ relay teams finished second in all their races except for the girls’ 11 and 12 year olds, who sped past Prince George in the first 50 metres and stayed ahead the entire race.

Langford, Knox, Peyton Bailey and Rebecca Elefson clinched the top spot of the weekend out of all the relays.

The 10 and under, 11 and 12 and 13 and 14 year old relays all set club records, Webb added, in both the free relays and medley relays.