Blue Fins show early-season speed at Kamloops meet

Williams Lake Blue Fins members blended swimming and rock climbing on the weekend

Williams Lake Blue Fins members blended a mix of swimming and rock climbing together during the weekend in Kamloops for the kickoff to their competitive swim season.

Several of the club’s swimmers took part in some team-building fun at the rock climbing gym in Kamloops prior to the swim meet.

“The swimmers came into the meet a little bit stiff in the arms but had a great time and swam well,” said Williams Lake Blue Fins head coach Chad Webb.

“A few first time, out-of-town competitors participated and made this one of the largest competitive teams [we’ve] had in many years.”

In all, 28 swimmers competed at the one-day meet to start the season to see how their training had already been paying off.

First-time out of town competitors were: Hailey Sherlock, Andrew Shearer and Briana Irawan.

Webb noted Braedi Hamar was named Blue Fin of the meet for her incredible improvement in the 200 metre individual medley and posting close to a provincial qualifying time in the race.

“Braedi also had more swims than any other Blue Fin and even a back-to-back race which she handled incredibly well,” Webb said.

Meanwhile, swimmers making their mark and achieving close to provincial times were: Aliya Grant, Jadyn Grant and Jordyn Stokes.