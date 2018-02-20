Blue Fins post provincial times at Quesnel meet

Photo submitted The Williams Lake Blue Fins were in top form on the weekend at a swim meet in Quesnel.

A contingent of 17 Williams Lake Blue Fins made their mark in Quesnel at a swim meet during the weekend.

“They had some great results and posted some impressive best times,” Blue Fins head coach Chad Webb said.

For the first time ever, the Blue Fins took away top prize in the Gold Pan relay, which comprised of two of the best 11 and over swimmers and two of the best 10 and under swimmers from each club.

There, in a close race, the Blue Fins managed to hold on to first place through the entire race to take home first place. Taylor Fitzgerald, Jadyn Johnston, Rowan Smith and Jordan Stokes headed up the winning Blue Fins team, who took on Prince George and the host Quesnel club.

Rebecca Elefson, Gabrielle Knox and Smith qualified for the youth provincial championships and now join already qualified swimmers Cristelle Panida, Jadyn Johnston, Lucas Johnston, Morgan Langford and Peyton Bailey.

Braedi Hamar also had another impressive meet, Webb said, taking off almost two minutes in her eight swims.

Fitzgerald placed first in five swims and second in two others taking top spot in her age group. Abby Webb also took first in one swim and five second-place finishes. Johnston placed first in seven swims and second in one other taking top spot in 13 and over boys.

Lucas was first in two swims, second in four swims and third in two swims and won bronze overall in his age group. Langrod placed first in three swims and second in three others winning silver in the 12-year-old girls division.

Panida, meanwhile, was first in seven swims and raced to one second to win the top spot in the meet for girls 12 and under, while Gabby Knox placed third overall with first in two events, second in two events and third in three other events.

Smith was first in three events and second in five events taking top 10 and under at the meet, while Stokes had two firsts, two seconds and three thirds.

Fitzgerald qualified in three events for the upcoming age group provincials, while Abby qualified in one.

Age group provincials take place in two weeks in Kamloops, however, Webb said with a new format for the meet, the girls will not have extra races so they may decide not to attend until they qualify for more.

Webb added the other group of swimmers heading to youth provincials have three weeks to prepare until they travel to Penticton to compete against the best in the province.