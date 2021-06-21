Blue Fins’ Murdock places eighth overall in 200m freestyle at Canadian Olympic trials

With the uncertainty of training and moving to Williams Lake to train, Webb said they were pleased

Williams Lake Blue Fins swimmer Cale Murdock (lane three, third from right), takes the starting block during his first race, the 400-metre freestyle, at the Canadian Olympic Swim Trials in Toronto, Ont. on June 19. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake Blue Fins swimmer Cale Murdock finished eighth in the country Sunday in the 200-metre freestyle finals at the Canadian Olympic Trials in Toronto.

Murdock finished 12th overall in the 400-metre freestyle late last week, then raced to the eighth-place result in the 200-metre freestyle at the event on Sunday. The trials will finalize Canada’s Olympic swim team for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games later this summer.

Blue Fins head coach Chad Webb, who travelled with Murdock to the trials, said Murdock’s 200-metre freestyle heat the night prior to finals was good — close to a personal best.

“(In the finals) he took the race out a bit faster and couldn’t quite finish with the same speed from the morning swim,” Webb said.

On Saturday, racing the 400-metre freestyle, Webb said Murdock swam within four tenths of his all-time best. The trials had been postponed several times due to the pandemic.

With the uncertainty of training and moving to Williams Lake to train, Webb said they were pleased.

Murdock now has two days off where he’ll undertake some training then finish the meet with the 800-metre freestyle.

The Canadian Olympic team will be announced at the conclusion of trials, unless a swimmer outright wins an event and finishes under the Olympic qualifying time.



greg.sabatino@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter