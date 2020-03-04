Blue Fins make waves at annual Cariboo Dental Clinic Smoke on the Water Swim Meet

Williams Lake Blue Fins Annica Stalker (left) and Hazel Pare go neck and neck in the mixed 50-metre freestyle event Sunday during their home Cariboo Dental Swim Meet at the Sam Ketcham Memorial Pool. In all, upwards of 100 swimmers — 75 from out of town — took part in the event. For more see page A22. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Gavin Reedman swims the 100 metre breaststroke. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Rachel Butt swims the 100-metre breaststroke. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Blue Fins head coach Chad Webb (from left), swimmer Taylor Fitzgerald and coaches Amanda Nemeth and Isabelle Knox keep an eye on the pool during the club’s annual Cariboo Dental Swim Meet Saturday and Sunday. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Tiera French gives it her all in the 100-metre breaststroke Sunday during the Cariboo Dental Swim Meet at the Sam Ketcham Memorial Pool. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Niomi Neufeld. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Maya Robinson swims the 100-metre breaststroke. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Ashtynn Cullum (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Bri Irawan (right). (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Jolie Lulua swims the 50 metre freestyle. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Avery Pelley in the 50 metre freestyle. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Alex Walker (left) and Sophia Ulrich in the 50 metre freestyle. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Maya Robinson swims the 50-metre freestyle Sunday at the Williams Lake Blue Fins Cariboo Dental Swim Meet. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Will Gauley. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Isabelle Groundwater in the 50-metre freestyle. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Blue Fins Rowan Smith (left) and Braedi Hamar prepare to take the starting block in the 50-metre freestyle. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Aliya Grant in the 200 metre butterfly. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Blue Fins swimmer Aliya Grant swims the 200-metre butterfly Sunday morning at the Sam Ketcham Memorial Pool during the team’s Cariboo Dental Swim Meet. Held over two days Saturday and Sunday, in all, upwards of 100 swimmers — 75 from out of town — took part in the event. For more see page A22. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Braedi Hamar in the 200 metre butterfly. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Sophia Ulrich swims the first leg for her team in the mixed 10 and under 200 metre freestyle relay. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Ethan Butt in the 11 and 12 individual medley showdown. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Phoenix Stafford in the 13 and under showdown IM. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Blue Fins head coach Chad Webb said it was another great weekend for the club as it hosted its annual Cariboo Dental Clinic Smoke on the Water Swim Meet.

In all, more than 100 swimmers with 75 attending from Kamloops, Quesnel and Prince George took part.

“Our meet sponsors and volunteers made the meet another huge success as Kamloops chose to come up to the lakecity for the meet again, even though their region has many other options for them,” Webb said.

Successfully completing their first legal, sanctioned 100-metre individual medley were Alex Walker, Annica Stalker and Hazel Pare.

“That’s a very tough event for the 10 and under swimmers with lots of rules and these three trained very hard in order to be entered into this swim,” he said. “It was a big accomplishment for them and it’s a big step towards the next training group.”

The Blue Fins’ 10 and under relays were fantastic, Webb noted, as the teams finished second, third and fourth in the free relays.

Abbie Kotyk, Will Gauley, Annica Stalker and Saphira Hohert were second, Gavin Reedman, Maya Robinson, Hazel Pare and Tiera French were third, while the fourth-place team consisted of Sophia Ulrich, Alex Walker, Rachel Butt and Hunter Stokes.

Saphira Hohert, meanwhile, had an incredible weekend, Webb said, with 100 per cent best times and challenging herself to swim some harder races for the first time including the 200-metre individual medley and the 400-metre freestyle.

Hohert also swam the 200-metre backstroke for the first time, coming within one second of a provincial qualifying time for that event.

“Saphira has really pushed herself to train hard these last few months, and her results this weekend reflect that,” Webb said.

Also, in what is considered to be one of the toughest races to swim, Isabelle Groundwater, Braedi Hamar and Aliya Grant stepped up at the end of the weekend to compete in the 200-metre butterfly.

Hamar and Grant not only swam to best times, but also both qualified for provincials in their respective age groups for the event.

Ashtynn Cullum and Phoenix Stafford qualified for the IM Subway Showdown event in their first time ever swimming the 200-metre IM.

“They were in the top six in the 200 IM to qualify for the event and both swam the 100 IM Showdown to a sixth place finish,” Webb said.

Ethan Butt also qualified for the Showdown and finished in fourth place, just missing the top three prizes of Subway gift cards.



