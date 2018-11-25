The Williams Lake Blue Fins Swim Club takes a trip just west of the city to cut down trees beneath the hydro lines for their annual Christmas Tree Sale at Canadian Tire. (Photo submitted)

Blue Fins getting ready for annual Christmas tree sale fundraiser

Members of the Williams Lake Blue Fins were busy getting in the holiday spirit this weekend

Members of the Williams Lake Blue Fins Swim Club were busy getting in the holiday spirit this weekend preparing for their annual Christmas tree sale at Canadian Tire.

Members gathered at the hydro lines just west of the city during the weekend to begin collecting trees — already slated to be cut down in the near future — for the sale. Also on sale will be the local Kersley trees that are grown on the tree farm in Kersley.

Blue Fins tree sales begin Nov. 30 and will happen each weekend, plus Thursday and Friday afternoons, in the parking lot at Canadian Tire.

READ MORE: Blue Fins deck the halls

The Blue Fins run the tree sales as part of helping the community and raising funds for the team to support swimmers as they travel to multiple competitions throughout the season.

Last year the Fins gave back to Jumpstart at Canadian Tire — an organization that helps children afford sports in the community.

The team said it would like to thank the many people and businesses who help each year to make the sale possible including: Canadian Tire, Kersley Tree Farm, Broadway Rentals, BC Hydro, Tim Hortons, Save-On-Foods and 3 Gen Cabinetry and Construction.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Peewee Female Timberwolves win consolation final at home tourney
Next story
Mitchell named MVP as Stampeders dump Redblacks 27-16 to win Grey Cup

Just Posted

Blue Fins getting ready for annual Christmas tree sale fundraiser

Members of the Williams Lake Blue Fins were busy getting in the holiday spirit this weekend

Peewee Female Timberwolves win consolation final at home tourney

The Williams Lake Peewee Female Timberwolves were all smiles Sunday afternoon

Ilnicki, Canada, earn berth at 2019 Men’s Rugby World Cup

Alexis Creek’s Jake Ilnicki Canada have qualified for the 2019 Men’s Rugby World Cup in Japan

WLYSA to host winter futsal season

Those wanting to extend their soccer season into the winter will now have a chance

Lakecity youth finding stride with speed skating club

Kayden Ford Jalbert has taken a liking to going fast.

VIDEO: Take an aerial tour of Churn Creek Protected Area

A rare and fragile ecosystem

Mitchell named MVP as Stampeders dump Redblacks 27-16 to win Grey Cup

Calgary captures CFL crown after dropping previous two title games

Staff relocating koi away from hungry otter at Vancouver Chinese garden

The otter has eaten 10 koi already

B.C. female hockey players shortlisted for Canada Winter Games team

The final selection camp for Team B.C. will occur in late December

Postal negotiators still talking as Senate vote on back-to-work bill approaches

Canada Post workers have been on rotating strikes for six weeks

Snow, freezing rain, ice pellets in forecast for B.C. Interior highways

Environment Canada is calling for snow for various highways across the province

B.C. VIEWS: Speaker Darryl Plecas demonstrates his character again

B.C. legislature speaker’s latest self-serving move is incredible

EU set to endorse Brexit deal but hard work lies ahead

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called the move a ‘tragedy’

Battery fires: The potential danger hiding in your kitchen junk drawer

Batteries sparked a fire that nearly burned down a Canadian home

Most Read