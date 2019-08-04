Williams Lake Blue Fins Taylor Fitzgerald (left) and Gabrielle Knox

Blue Fins cap off season with impressive results

The top Williams Lake Blue Fins swimmers completed their competitive seasons by dividing and conquering at two separate Canadian Junior Championships.

Two Fins made the trip east to Calgary for the Canadian Junior Championships: Jadyn Johnston and Morgan Langford.

Johnston’s best finish was second in the ‘B’ final of the 200-metre individual medley.

“His final time in that ‘B’ final would have put him in fourth in the ‘A’ final,” Blue Fins head coach Chad Webb said, noting Johnston also had another second-place finish in the ‘B’ final of the 400-metre individual medley, was third in the ‘B’ final of the 200-metre butterfly and set five new club records in the process — bringing his total to a remarkable 20 club records for the year.

Two more fellow Blue Fins also made their way to California for the equivalent meet in San Francisco, CA.

There, Gabrielle Knox and Taylor Fitzgerald attended.

READ MORE: Blue Fins making final preparations for respective provincial championships

“They had a few more swims here instead of sending them to Calgary with Jadyn and Morgan,” Webb said. “Over 150 of the top Canadian swimmers also made this choice as it was a showcase of top California, Mexican and Canadian age group swimmers.”

At the meet, Fitzgerald continued to build on her success during previous seasons.

She qualified for two ‘A’ finals finishing fourth in the 100-metre backstroke and eighth in the 200-metre backstroke, and reset three club records, while Knox set club records in the 50-metre freestyle and in the 100-metre breaststroke.

In the process, Fitzgerald now tops her club records at 18 for the season.

“Some amazing results considering these kids were racing some of the best kids in California and Canada,” Webb said of his swimmers.


Blue Fins cap off season with impressive results

