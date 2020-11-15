The Black Widows: Ellie Folz, Kathryn Navratil, Ivy Watson(C), Addyson Cullum, Kalli Campbell, Layal Knevel, Grace Turner, and Jessabell Trelenberg captured the Lake City Secondary School girls flag rugby title Wednesday afternoon during the championships held at the Columneetza Campus, defeating the Pink Leprechauns in the final. (Photo submitted)

Black Widows march to LCSS flag rugby title

“We decided to do flag rugby because it minimizes contact, there’s some distancing.”

The face of high school sports has changed amid the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t stop the Lake City Falcons girls rugby team from making the most of an unfortunate situation.

Players grades 7-11, split onto three teams, took to the Columneetza Campus field Wednesday afternoon to settle who would take home the championship in this year’s ‘flag rugby season.’

Due to rules and regulations outlined by the province and governing sport bodies, school sports teams are currently allowed to practice in B.C., but games between different schools are not permitted, and all zone and provincial championships have been cancelled. Minor sports teams, meanwhile, are allowed to play games in four-team cohorts under current regulations.

Suited up in classic Williams Lake secondary black and red, the Black Widows, the Pink Leprechauns — wearing new LCSS black and pink rugby jerseys — and the Baddest Bleeps, dressed in the current LCSS colours, squared off in a playoff-style format with semifinals and finals to wrap up the season.

“We decided to do flag rugby because it minimizes contact, there’s some distancing — we’re not doing scrums or rucks — so it becomes more of a passing game with the flags,” said flag rugby head coach Morley Wilson, noting sanitization measures also needed to be followed.

READ MORE: Rugby players back on the pitch preparing for spring season

Wilson held practices twice a week on Mondays and Wednesday in September, then moved to one game day and one training session per week as the season progressed.

“Kids played two games each day through the season. We kept stats, kept records and I think the kids had a lot of fun with it,” Wilson said. “It worked out pretty well. It’s a drag we couldn’t have a regular rugby [fall] season, but it is what it is.”

On Wednesday, the second-place Black Widows, who finished the season with four wins and four losses, and the Baddest Bleeps — one win, seven losses — took to the pitch in semifinal action where the Black Widows came out on top in a 25-12 contest.

Following, and in the flag rugby championship, the first-place Pink Leprechauns, who lost just one game and won seven during regular season play, seemed poised to bring home the title, however, in “the upset of the year,” the Black Widows gutted out a 30-22 victory.

For their efforts the team picked up the flag rugby season trophy and were gifted sport bags. Kalli Campbell of the Black Widows, meanwhile, was presented the overall season scoring championship and a Hulk trophy for her efforts.

Moving forward with high school sports for the remainder of the school year, Wilson said due to SD27’s shift into a quarter system, sports have been split into four quarters. At the Columneetza Campus, in quarter one, rugby, volleyball and boys soccer are wrapping up. Quarter two will see girls basketball and badminton played, followed by boys basketball and wrestling in the third quarter.

The fourth and final quarter will house girls soccer, rugby and, potentially, track and field.

“Our 15-a-side rugby season would normally be in the spring,” Wilson said. “The girls are hoping we are able to play some games, but I’m not overly optimistic that’s going to happen at this point. If that’s the case we will probably run another flag season in the spring.”


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooHigh school sportsrugby

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Lake City Falcons girls rugby players Abby Green Erika Heimlich, Kalli Campbell, Shailynn Brommit, David Hance, Addyson Cullum and Jael Deyo compete during the final day of flag rugby at the school. (Ameilia Burrill photo)

Lake City Falcons girls rugby players Abby Green Erika Heimlich, Kalli Campbell, Shailynn Brommit, David Hance, Addyson Cullum and Jael Deyo compete during the final day of flag rugby at the school. (Ameilia Burrill photo)

Kalli Campbell picked up the Lake City Secondary School girls flag rugby overall scoring title, and Hulk trophy, for the season. (Photo submitted)

Kalli Campbell picked up the Lake City Secondary School girls flag rugby overall scoring title, and Hulk trophy, for the season. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Williams Lake boxers surviving COVID-19 punch

Just Posted

The Black Widows: Ellie Folz, Kathryn Navratil, Ivy Watson(C), Addyson Cullum, Kalli Campbell, Layal Knevel, Grace Turner, and Jessabell Trelenberg captured the Lake City Secondary School girls flag rugby title Wednesday afternoon during the championships held at the Columneetza Campus, defeating the Pink Leprechauns in the final. (Photo submitted)
Black Widows march to LCSS flag rugby title

“We decided to do flag rugby because it minimizes contact, there’s some distancing.”

Jaidine Ketter is thankful for the kindness of city staff. (Angie Mindus - Williams Lake Tribune photo)
‘I’m so very, very thankful’; Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex staff find lost wedding ring

The ring was a 10th anniversary band

Black Press file photo
DOWN TO EARTH: Forest bathing has several therapeutic properties

As far as I can tell, the concept of Forest Bathing seems to have originated in Japan

Lorraine Baker (left) leads the crowd in singing some Christmas carols in 2017. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
SMART 55: Help support Seniors Activity Centre during pandemic

Unless someone else steps in to play the piano, we will fold as a choir

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. Monica Lamb-Yorksi photo
FRENCH CONNECTION: Still time for Trump to start trouble

We have 49 days of 2020 still to go

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

A man and his son are silhouetted against the sky as they watch the sunset from a park in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, June 26, 2020. A new survey shows caregivers for kids with autism, report their children’s anxiety, routines and sleep quality have worsened in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with parents’ own wellbeing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charlie Riedel
B.C. kids with autism and their caregivers lack support during pandemic: survey

Experts say a change in attitude, not just more funds, is needed

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Surrey teachers demonstrate what classrooms look like in their school district amid the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020. (BCTF)
B.C. teachers’ union calls on Horgan to limit Fraser Health class sizes to 15 students

Three schools have temporarily shut down in Fraser Health due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

(Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna long-term care home

One staff member has tested positive for the virus. So far, no long-term care residents.

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

Most Read