Bittersweet high school rodeo finals for Everett, Rivet

It was a busy weekend for the two, lone Williams Lake competitors at the BC High School Provincial Rodeo Finals in Quesnel June 11-13.

On top of attending their high school graduation ceremonies in Williams Lake during the weekend, both 150 Mile House’s Brock Everett and Williams Lake’s Reese Rivet also competed in the tie-down roping and barrel racing events, respectively, at Quesnel’s Alex Fraser Park.

And while neither were overly happy with their results at provincials, both said it was difficult to prepare due to the pandemic and no previous opportunities to compete at high school rodeo events over the past year.

Rivet competed Friday and finished 14th overall in barrel racing.

“Yes it was (tough),” she said. “I didn’t have a lot of time to practice because they announced it being a go so late.”

Everett rode in the tie-down roping event Saturday and managed to rope his calf, however, was unable crack the top 10.

He said despite that, he made the most of the chance to once again compete at a rodeo.

“Throughout this COVID-19 pandemic, me and a lot of my friends were so jacked that we finally got to rodeo and although it didn’t really feel the same with all the COVID measures it still felt like a rodeo,” Everett said. “That’s what we all love.”



