Mountain bikers, city officials, the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association and members of the Williams Lake Cycling Club gather outside the Tourism Discovery Centre at the location of a new bike washing station in the lakecity. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Mountain bikers, city officials, the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association and members of the Williams Lake Cycling Club gather outside the Tourism Discovery Centre at the location of a new bike washing station in the lakecity. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Bike wash station now available at Tourism Discovery Centre

The City of Williams Lake has installed a new bike wash station at the Tourism Discovery Centre. Funded in part by the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association from its 2020 Catalyst Tourism Development Fund, the city successfully applied for grant funding that provided for these new amenities.

“The project was a long-time goal of the Williams Lake Cycling Club, and we were pleased to work with them to develop the concept for this project that will provide an amenity for the many locals and visitors that use the Tourism Discovery Centre as a staging area for rides,” said Beth Veenkamp, Economic Development Officer for the City of Williams Lake.

“Creating amenities that level up our services available to riders is one of the goals of the Williams Lake Cycling Club,” said Shawn Lewis, WLCC president. “Amenities such as this complement our world class riding area and demonstrate that we take our role in destination development seriously. The bike wash along with the repair station and air pump make this a great addition to our assets.”

In addition the bike wash station, three new picnic tables have been installed at the TDC grounds.

The official opening took place on Friday, June 11.

 


editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Mountain biking

Previous story
60 Canadian athletes chosen as ambassadors in Save-On-Foods fueling sport initiative

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service crews are responding to two new fires in the Chimney Lake area. (BC Wildfire Service map)
Fire east of Chimney Lake being wrapped with fuel-free guard overnight

The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation order for the Big Stick Lake area.
Big Stick Lake area under evacuation order

BC Wildfire Services incident commander Hugh Murdoch speaks to about 40 South Canim residents and business owners Friday. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Tough battle ahead for Canim Lake fire: officials

Monica Rawlek (Photo submitted)
Trinity Western University citizenship awards go to students from Williams Lake