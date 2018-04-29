Bighorns get first taste of league play for season

The Williams Lake Bighorns hosted Quesnel and Vanderhoof for games during the weekend

Williams Lake Bighorns novice player Tyler Beaulne drives the the Quesnel Crossfire defence during a 7-4 victory Sunday morning at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Greg Sabatino photos)

Players in the Williams Lake Bighorns Lacrosse Association got their first taste of league play during the weekend when they played host to the Quesnel Wildfire and the Vanderhoof Bears.

Saturday the Bighorns peewee team was in action taking on the Wildfire and the Bears.

In its opener the Bighorns doubled the Wildfire, 8-4.

AJ Virk and Carter Boomer each tallied twice for the Bighorns, while Jaden Chrona, Theo Pitsos and Ashton Foote tallied singles in the winning effort.

Facing Vanderhoof in the afternoon, Williams Lake rallied to a convincing 11-6 victory.

Boomer found the twine six times, Jaden notched a hat trick, and Izzy Kalelest scored twice.

Sunday, the Bighorns’ novice team took to the floor against the Wildfire.

There, they played to a 7-4 win on the strength of a four-goal outing from Lane Carson and singles from Luke Roberson, Tristan Place and Tyler Beaulne.

With Quesnel short a few players, Williams Lake’s Lucas Sanford, who joined the other team to even out the sides, also recorded a hat trick.

Later, the Bighorns were again victorious in a 6-4 decision.

Carson, again, lit the lamp four times, while Sanford and Shayld Allan scored once.

Williams Lake Bighorns Lacrosse Association president Eric Chrona said it was a successful weekend for local teams, who each got to put what they’ve been practicing since February into action.

“To have games here, they were all excited about that,” he said.

Teams also competed in the tykes division, however, scores aren’t recorded in the division.

“Williams Lake lacrosse is doing better than most of the other towns [in the Great White North Lacrosse League] for numbers,” Chrona said.

“Some of the other places are struggling a bit. We’ve got teams in every division but not everyone does. We’re trying to get our kid some games, and right now they’re playing fantastic.

“For me as a coach the biggest part is everybody is having fun. Winning is a bonus.”

Williams Lake Bighorns Tristan Place looks for a shot on net Sunday morning.

Lane Carson carries the ball upfloor in Bighorns Lacrosse action Sunday.

Tyler Beaulne fires a shot on net.