Big Lake elementary, Stampeders, team up for School District 27 ticket giveaway

Holly Zurak photo Big Lake Elementary School students make ‘groups of 10’ with Williams Lake Stampeders home game tickets during their guided math studies Wednesday morning. The tickets will be distributed to schools within School District 27 to be distributed among students.

Big Lake Elementary School students have been busy playing the role of Santa’s elves this year.

The students, during their guided math class this past Wednesday morning, found themselves bundling ‘groups of 10’ Williams Lake Stampeders tickets at their rotation as part of a ‘Stamps for Schools’ initiative between BLES and the Williams Lake Stampeders senior men’s hockey club.

Holly Zurak, principal of BLES, said each school who asked for some would be receiving a bundle of hockey tickets — in multiples of 10 — in their district mailbox Wednesday afternoon to distribute to students.

“Many thanks to the Williams Lake Stampeders Hockey Club executive for continuing this fun tradition for students,” Zurak said.

The idea was the brainchild of Zurak and Marie Sharpe elementary principal Calvin Dubray when they were both working as directors with the Stampeders several years ago.

“It’s been great to have them keep it going for us,” Zurak said.

She noted the name of each child must be written on each ticket, with each being non-transferable and good for regular season home games only.

The Williams Lake Stampeders regular season schedule can be found online at www.wlstampeders.ca.

The team’s next two home games at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will be on Saturday, Nov. 30 against the Smithers Steelheads at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 1 when they take on the Hazelton Wolverines at 1:30 p.m.


