Big Brother and Big Sisters Williams Lake mentorship program participant shows his team spirit

Lane Judd was a big fan of the Total Ice Titans who played the Vancouver Sharpshooters on Feb. 25. Judd made the sign and dressed up to help cheer on his mentor Jaxson Dikur. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Total Ice Titans were being cheered on by some small fans with big hearts on Feb. 25.

The Titans were facing off against the Vancouver Sharpshooters on Titans home ice, their only home games of the season.

Players on the Titans participate in a mentoring program with Big Brothers and Big Sisters and one of the participants is Lane Judd.

Lane is mentored by Jaxson Dikur, Number 50 on the Titans and made a sign and wore a Titan costume to show his support from the stands.

