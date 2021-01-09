Bedford top Canadian at Indoor Archery World Series Online

Despite being a teenager, Isaac Bedford competed in the Compound Men’s Open class

Cariboo Archer Isaac Bedford, 16, was the top Canadian and placed 137th out of 835 men in the Compound Men’s Class at the Indoor Archery World Series Online. (Photo submitted)

A youth member of the Cariboo Archers was on fire Dec. 20 competing as part of the Indoor Archery World Series Online.

Sixteen-year-old Isaac Bedford, with the requisite witnesses and a certified judge in place, shot 60 arrows for a total score at 18 metres range, before sending off scores to the World Archery Federation.

Firing a final score of 579 out of a total 600, almost all of Bedford’s arrows landed inside a toonie-sized inner target.

Bedford finished first among all 14 Canadian competitors and placed 137th out of 835 men worldwide.

Despite being a teenager, Bedford competed in the Compound Men’s Open class, which is the most competitive among all categories.

Fellow Cariboo Archer, coach and world-class competitor, himself, Al Campsall was the certified judge for the event.

“Although I was the certified judge, I’m not officially coaching the kids right now,” he said. “However, I am pretty proud of Isaac’s success.”



