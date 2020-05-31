The Quesnel Wildfire and Williams Lake Bighorns lacrosse associations recently received word from the BC Lacrosse Association it had cancelled its 2020 minor lacrosse season. (Lindsay Chung photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

BC Lacrosse Association makes difficult decision to cancel minor lacrosse season

Impacted teams include both the Quesnel Thunder and the Williams Lake Bighorns

The BC Lacrosse Association has officially pulled the pin on the prospect of a minor box lacrosse season happening this spring.

“May is when we are busy with lacrosse activities and spending countless hours at arenas and boxes enjoying our great sport,” said Gerry Van Beek, BCLA president.

“This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the every day lives of many and forced regular activities to be put on hold. Our members have shown resolve and patience throughout and have asked many questions about a return to activity and the feasibility of the box lacrosse season.”

Van Beek said due to the challenge surrounding the COVID-19 situation, and the difficulties planning for large events that entail travelling and large gatherings of people, the BCLA board of directors decided to cancel box lacrosse league play in 2020 and cancel the 2020 BCLA Minor Box Lacrosse Provincial Championships this summer.

READ MORE: Williams Lake youth soccer spring season officially cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Impacted teams in the Cariboo include both the Quesnel Wildfire and the Williams Lake Bighorns lacrosse associations.

Both associations said they are extremely disappointed and added they are in the process of sending out refunds to families who paid registration fees.

The Quesnel Crossfire senior men’s lacrosse team, meanwhile, will also have its return to the Prince George Senior Lacrosse League spoiled after it suspended operations last year due to a lack of players.

The PGSLL said the ruling is “definitely not the news we wanted as the love for lacrosse runs deep but due to arena closures and social distancing protocol it’s a tough decision that had to be made.”

The BCLA stressed when it does return to activity the health and safety of all participants will be paramount and central to its decisions.

READ MORE: Vancouver among cities shortlisted for NHL hub as league announces playoff plans

“When we return to activity, the two-metre physical distancing measure is still in place, there will be hygiene restrictions and there will be no competition given the two-metre distancing rule,” the BCLA said in a statement to members. “Any return to activity will be based on drills and skill development activity.”

A return to lacrosse cctivity committee has been formed by the BCLA and it will continue to shape guidelines.

“We await the ViaSport sector guidelines for our return to activity guidelines.”


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Lacrosse

Most Read