BC Hockey implements improved concussion care protocol

BC Hockey is making moves to improve concussion care for all players across its associations.

BC Hockey is taking steps to protect players from concussions. (Contributed)

The organization has partnered with HeadCheck Health, Inc. to establish standardization and to improve concussion care for players.

BC Hockey said the organizations both share a mutual goal to provide innovative approaches to making the game safer at all levels of play in B.C. and Yukon.

The program implements an evidence-based standard for concussion testing and management province-wide which will proactively limit league and association liability for mismanagement of concussions.

The goal is to increase awareness surrounding the importance of proper concussion testing and management across BC Hockey member leagues, associations, stakeholders and communities.

“Player safety is of utmost importance to us,” said Barry Petrachenko, CEO of BC Hockey. “Our goal is to increase awareness surrounding the importance of proper concussion testing and management across our membership.”

HeadCheck is a concussion testing and management solution, which simplifies the way concussion protocols are implemented and executed by leveraging mobile, cloud and analytic technology.

The solution is available on both Apple and Android devices and features a web-based reporting dashboard enabling administrators to monitor concussion protocol compliance.

HeadCheck will be providing concussion testing software and services to Junior A, Junior B, Major Midget, Minor Midget and Female AAA teams, as well as minor hockey associations in BC and the Yukon.

The company’s mobile app allows concussion testing to be conducted at the time of the event with the information collected digitally stored in a secure electronic system where it can be accessed by authorized individuals.

This process builds a usable concussion history for every athlete and improves the level of care they can receive.

“We’re pleased to provide a technological solution that can meet the variety of concussion testing and management requirements of a large organization such as BC Hockey,” said Harrison Brown, CEO of HeadCheck Health, Inc. “Our partnership will continue to seek innovative approaches to making the game safer at all levels.”

BC Hockey said the software can accommodate the different concussion testing requirements at each level of play.

The company provides technology training to safety officers or medical professionals, as well as contracted, certified athletic therapist support when needed.

Enhanced clinical care is available through an agreement with Sport Concussion Management to help safely return concussed athletes back to school and play.

Additionally, administrators will be provided with reporting and analysis on testing activity to monitor the effectiveness of their concussion policy.