Pat Jasper (from left), Mike Jasper, Cliff Schuk, Katie Schuk, Sydney Schuk, David Maurice, Charlie Brous and Williams Lake Stampede Queen Kaylee Billyboy surround a cake for today’s BC Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees. (Greg Sabatino photos)

BC Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees to be honoured at Sunday’s Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

This year’s 2018 BC Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees to be formally introduced to Sunday’s crowd

The BC Cowboy Hall of Fame will welcome several more members to kick off today’s performance of the 28th annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo.

David Maurice (working cowboy), Charlie Brous (competitive achievements), the Joe Schuk family (family) and Mike and Pat Jasper (working cowboys) will be the honourees.

Inductees gathered at the Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre Sunday morning prior to the rodeo for a brunch, where family and friends mingled prior to the rodeo.

 

BC Cowboy Hall of Fame inductee Charlie Brous and family.

The Joe Schuk family is being inducted into the BC Cowboy Hall of Fame at today’s Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo.

The Jaspers get together for a family photo as Mike and Pat Jasper are both being inducted into the BC Cowboy Hall of Fame at today’s Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo.

PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Day two in the books for 28th Annual Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

