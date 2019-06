Williams Lake Stampede Grounds are busy with the BC Barrel Association Stampede Warm Up Race taking place this weekend. Patrick Davies photo.

Dozens of barrel racers and their families are in Williams Lake this weekend for the BC Barrel Racing Association’s Stampede Warm Up Race.

The Stampede Grounds are jam-packed with trailers for campers and horses, with racing getting underway at 1 p.m. Friday.

There is also the Bouchie Lake Gymkhana taking place Friday, June 14 and the Tatla Lake Gymkhana this weekend in the region.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter