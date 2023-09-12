BC Barrel Racers Association finals coming up in Williams Lake

Events get underway Saturday, Sept 16 at 8 a.m. and go all day both days

Williams Lake will be host to the B.C. Barrel Racers Association (BCBRA) finals on Sept. 16 and 17 at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds.

The event was originally scheduled for August but was postponed due to wildfires during August.

So this weekend, spectators can come and watch over 320 competitors from across the province converging to compete in the five-division format events. There will be open, junior, senior, pee wee (10 and under), and lead line (10 and under where leading is allowed) categories.

Prizes for winners will include saddles, buckles, blankets and more than $25,000 in open category, $750 in pee wee, $1,800 in junior, and $2,000 in seni0r. If the sire of the competing horse is registered, competitors can be eligible to win some of $4,225 in prize money as Canadian Barrel Horse Incentive members.

Competitors will also be eligible to win a young filly horse donated by Simone Fowler with Diamond Seven Performance Horses, as a draw prize.

Events will get underway on Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m., and go until the day’s competitors are finished, with awards to follow each day of competition.

Spectators are welcome and admission is free. A concession will be available during the event and there will also be a Stampede Market taking place in the grandstand area.

With over 500 members in the BCBRA, the event moves around each year. Last year it was in Merritt. The BCBRA has 13 directors from across B.C. and the current president is Bridget Rosette from Williams Lake.

