Basketball registration underway in Williams Lake

Registration continues for the Williams Lake Basketball Association fall season.

There are spots open for the minis – ages five to seven and novices – ages eight to 10.

The sessions will take place Tuesday and Thursday Sept. 14 to Nov. 9.

Tryouts will be held Wednesday, Sept. 13 for the competitive basketball teams at the Lake City Secondary School gym at 640 Carson Drive.

Association member Travis Nystoruk said the competitive teams are open to any boys looking to compete across B.C. over the fall who were born after Sept. 1, 2008.

Additionally, an all-girls basketball camp is being organized for the week of Oct. 23.

“This will be for girls coached by girls and we are hoping to provide this free of charge to participants,” Nystoruk said.

The association’s fundraising project to replace outdoor basketball hoops at Columneetza and Williams Lake Lake City Secondary last month was a success, he said, noting the new backboards and hoops were dropped off at the school district last week and they should be installed soon.

