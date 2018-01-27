Bantam Timberwolves tourney in full stride in lakecity

The Williams Lake Bantam Timberwolves are hosting its home tournament in Williams Lake this weekend.

Williams Lake Bantam Timberwolves player Sam Chabot skates down the left wing past a Houston defender Saturday afternoon during the team’s home tournament this weekend. (Greg Sabatino photo)

The Williams Lake Bantam Timberwolves will likely play for a spot in the gold-medal match at its home tournament Sunday in the lakecity.

The T-wolves defeated the Quesnel Thunder 4-3 Friday, before being upended by the Central Zone Rockets 5-4 Saturday morning.

A win over the Houston Flyers Saturday afternoon would put the T-wolves into the second-/third-place game Sunday morning beginning at 7:45 a.m. to determine who will advance to the final slated later in the day at 1 p.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Other teams in the tournament include the Prince George Cougars and the North Vancouver Storm.