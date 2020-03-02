Bantam Tier 2 Timberwolves hosting provincial fundraiser Tuesday

The Williams Lake Bantam Tier 2 Timberwolves, this year’s host of the BC Hockey Bantam Tier 2 Provincial Championships in Williams Lake from March 14-19, are hosting a fundraiser on Tuesday, March 3 at the Elizabeth Grouse Gymnasium (2674 Indian Dr.) at Sugar Cane.
Cost of a ticket is $10, which includes a spaghetti and bannock dinner.
There will also be a loonie auction. The event is slated to run from 5 to 8 p.m. and tickets will be available at the door.
In addition, the provincial organizing committee is inviting anyone interested in volunteering at provincials to e-mail bantamt2championships2020@gmail.com.
Volunteer positions include security, raffle tables, working penalty boxes, selling 50/50 tickets and other general duties around the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.
The provincials are slated to run with games from March 15-18 at the CMRC and will feature the top seven tier two teams in the province as they face off for a provincial championship banner. As the host, Williams Lake automatically earns a berth into the championships.
