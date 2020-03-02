The Williams Lake Bantam Tier 2 Timberwolves: safety person Jaxon Passeri (back from left), assistant coach Troy Weil, assistant coach Brad Thomas, head coach Owen Thomas, Nathan Surette, Brady Wood, Blake Pigeon, Nolan Duff, Jackson Altwasser, Tristan Reid, Eli Schwaller, Aiden Fulton, Dustin Forester, Ian Foster, assistant coach Frankie Robbins, Landon Coombes (front from left), Boston Pierce, team ambassador Grady Mundle-Gudio, Darian Louie, Declan Pocock, Ajay Virk, Kyle Harding, Corey Harding, Carter Boomer, Lucas Pinette and, missing from photo, Ryan Rife. (Erin Henderson photos)

Bantam Tier 2 Timberwolves hosting provincial fundraiser Tuesday

Cost of a ticket is $10, which includes a spaghetti and bannock dinner.

The Williams Lake Bantam Tier 2 Timberwolves, this year’s host of the BC Hockey Bantam Tier 2 Provincial Championships in Williams Lake from March 14-19, are hosting a fundraiser on Tuesday, March 3 at the Elizabeth Grouse Gymnasium (2674 Indian Dr.) at Sugar Cane.

There will also be a loonie auction. The event is slated to run from 5 to 8 p.m. and tickets will be available at the door.

In addition, the provincial organizing committee is inviting anyone interested in volunteering at provincials to e-mail bantamt2championships2020@gmail.com.

Volunteer positions include security, raffle tables, working penalty boxes, selling 50/50 tickets and other general duties around the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

The provincials are slated to run with games from March 15-18 at the CMRC and will feature the top seven tier two teams in the province as they face off for a provincial championship banner. As the host, Williams Lake automatically earns a berth into the championships.


Most Read