Bantam T-wolves take gold at home tourney

The Williams Lake Bantam Timberwolves secured the gold medal on home ice Sunday afternoon at its home tournament, doubling the Prince George Cougars in the final, 8-4.

Head coach Brad Thomas said following the game his team has shown continual improvement after going through a rough patch last month, and added he was proud of the effort his players gave.

“We’ve really been trying to establish a more physical kind of play these past couple weeks,” he said. “We’ve built on that this weekend and I thought we got better and better each game.

The line of Dylan Telford, Max Sanford and Sam Chabot proved too much for the Cougars in the championship as they combined for five of the team’s eight goals in the final with Sanford notching a hat trick and both Telford and Chabot tallying once.

Finley Enns and Jacob Buxton added the other markers for the T-wolves in the winning effort, while netminder Kai Flett helped backstop the team to victory.

“That line there [Telford, Sanford and Chabot], they’re real game breakers,” Thomas said.

He also credited the work of his team’s penalty killers as the Timberwolves were assessed 15 minor penalties in the contest.

“We took quite a few penalties but some of our youg guys killing penalties were very good,” he said.

Earlier in the round robin Williams Lake defeated the Quesnel Thunder and the Houston Flyers, but were defeated 5-4 by the Central Zone Rockets.

The semifinal, however, was a different story as Williams Lake managed a 6-4 win Sunday morning to adavnce to the afternoon’s championship.

The Timberwolves now have two leage games versus both Prince George and Quesnel left in their regular season before playoffs late February.

