Bantam T-wolves look to build on success at home tourney this weekend

Jackson Altwasser makes no mistake after getting around a Vernon Bantam Tier 2 Vipers defender, potting his team’s fifth goal of the game en route to an 8-2 victory Sunday at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in league play. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Bantam Tier 2 Timberwolves are heading into their home tournament this weekend with momentum on their side following a two-game win streak.

The T-wolves pummeled the visiting Kelowna Bantam Tier 2 Rockets 7-4 Saturday and follow it up with another convincing 8-2 victory over the Greater Vernon Bantam Tier 2 Vipers Sunday at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Scoring Sunday for Williams Lake were Dustin Forster (2), Tristan Reid (2), Blake Pigeon, Jackson Altwasser, Ryan Rife and Carter Boomer.

Saturday, it was Rife, Declan Pocock (2), Landon Coombes, Forster and Boomer (2) lighting the lamp.

The weekend’s wins proved valuable as Williams Lake moved past Vernon in the Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association standings. The Timberwolves currently sit in third place with seven wins and four losses — just three points back of first-place Kelowna.

As this year’s host of the provincial championship March 15-19 and with four games left in their OMAHA regular season — all on home ice — the Timberwolves will be looking to keep rolling this weekend at their home tournament.

Teams at the tournament will be Kamloops, Quesnel and Fort St. John.

The Timberwolves open its tournament Friday at 6:15 p.m. versus Fort St. John, then play Saturday morning at 8:45 a.m. against Quesnel and, later, at 5:45 p.m. taking on Kamloops.

Sunday’s bronze medal game gets underway at 10:30 a.m., before the gold medal game is slated to follow at 1 p.m.

All games take place at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.



