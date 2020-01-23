Jackson Altwasser makes no mistake after getting around a Vernon Bantam Tier 2 Vipers defender, potting his team’s fifth goal of the game en route to an 8-2 victory Sunday at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in league play. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Bantam T-wolves look to build on success at home tourney this weekend

Teams at the tournament will be Kamloops, Quesnel and Fort St. John

The Williams Lake Bantam Tier 2 Timberwolves are heading into their home tournament this weekend with momentum on their side following a two-game win streak.

The T-wolves pummeled the visiting Kelowna Bantam Tier 2 Rockets 7-4 Saturday and follow it up with another convincing 8-2 victory over the Greater Vernon Bantam Tier 2 Vipers Sunday at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Scoring Sunday for Williams Lake were Dustin Forster (2), Tristan Reid (2), Blake Pigeon, Jackson Altwasser, Ryan Rife and Carter Boomer.

Saturday, it was Rife, Declan Pocock (2), Landon Coombes, Forster and Boomer (2) lighting the lamp.

READ MORE: Bantam T-wolves sixth at prestigious KIBIHT tournament

The weekend’s wins proved valuable as Williams Lake moved past Vernon in the Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association standings. The Timberwolves currently sit in third place with seven wins and four losses — just three points back of first-place Kelowna.

As this year’s host of the provincial championship March 15-19 and with four games left in their OMAHA regular season — all on home ice — the Timberwolves will be looking to keep rolling this weekend at their home tournament.

Teams at the tournament will be Kamloops, Quesnel and Fort St. John.

The Timberwolves open its tournament Friday at 6:15 p.m. versus Fort St. John, then play Saturday morning at 8:45 a.m. against Quesnel and, later, at 5:45 p.m. taking on Kamloops.

Sunday’s bronze medal game gets underway at 10:30 a.m., before the gold medal game is slated to follow at 1 p.m.

All games take place at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Father to B.C.’s first MLB hall-of-famer is one proud dad

Just Posted

LCSS students putting on art show for the community

On Jan. 24 the students will be hosting an opening night from 5 to 8 p.m. for the public to attend

UPDATE: One person seriously injured after northbound transport truck jack-knifes on Highway 97

Road conditions at the time were icy

B.C. Indigenous communities receive funding for hands-on trades training

Nuxalk, Witset, Penticton Indian Band, TRU Williams Lake, and Camosun College among beneficiaries

MISSING TEEN: Williams Lake RCMP ask public’s help in finding Angel Emile

Emile was last seen on Windmill Crescent in Williams Lake Jan. 16

Cariboo female hockey players help make history at outdoor BC Winter Classic

Brette Kerley, Paige Outhouse, Pyper Alexander and goaltender Cadence Petitclerc-Crosby took part

VIDEO: Rare ‘ice circle’ spotted on Kamloops river

An ice circle or ice pan, has formed in the chilly waters just east of the Yellowhead Bridge

Uber, Lyft approved for ride-hailing in Lower Mainland

Kater Technologies Inc.’s application was rejected

B.C. man rescued after getting trapped headfirst in well as water level rose

The rescue involved crews from Oak Bay and Saanich

Investigators in wildfire-torn Australia head to site of B.C. airtanker crash

The B.C. government sends condolences to Port Alberni-owned Coulson Aviation

RCMP investigating sexual allegation against Lower Mainland police officer

Delta officer suspended while the alleged off-duty incident involving a co-worker is investigated

Former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse in B.C. granted day parole

Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s

VIDEO: Person in wheelchair narrowly avoids collision with car in Kelowna

There were no injuries in the scary looking near-accident last week in Rutland

Here’s what Canada is doing to stop the coronavirus from getting in

Health officials are monitoring multiple possible cases in Canada

Interior Health issues drug alert in Kamloops

Testing of two samples of drugs sold as crystal meth was positive for fentanyl

Most Read