Greg Sabatino photo Curtis Roorda beats a Prince Rupert Seawolves defender Sunday en route to an 11-3 win, good for fifth at the team’s home tournament at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Bantam T-wolves finish strong at home tournament

The Timberwolves placed fifth after a dominant performance in their final game

The Williams Lake Bantam Rep Timberwolves finished their home tournament on a solid note Sunday, capturing fifth place with a win over the Prince Rupert Seawolves.

Williams Lake stormed out of the gates early in the first period to a commanding 6-0 lead, and wound up coasting to an 11-3 victory.

The win came after losing its opener, 5-4, to the same Seawolves squad Friday night at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex — a game that, with a win, would have left Williams Lake in a spot to contest for a gold, or a bronze, at its nine-team tournament after finishing with one win and two losses in round robin play.

After losing its opener, the T-wolves lost a tough battle with Edmonton, 8-4, before shutting out Penticton, 5-0.

“It was a good way to end it,” said T-wolves head coach Shawn Oviatt following the team’s final game.

READ MORE: Bantam T-wolves take gold

“Especially after yesterday’s tough loss to Edmonton. We outplayed them but the bounces didn’t go our way. Friday, we just came out flat. They [Rupert] were up 5-0 then we came back to 5-4. We had a hard push at the end but just couldn’t get the tying goal and, ultimately, that was the difference between us being in the semifinal today [Sunday].”

Oviatt said the team has showed steady improvement throughout the season, and thought the last three games the team played this past weekend were its best to date.

“We just played solid hockey — the whole group,” he said.

Williams Lake is now preparing for playoffs Feb. 22-23 where they hold home-ice advantage in what will be a best-of-three series against Prince George.

A win at zone playoffs would secure the T-wolves a berth at provincials — this year being held in Nanaimo in March.

“This group, none of them have been to provs before so we’re really pushing to get that opportunity for them,” Oviatt said. “It should be a great experience for the kids.”

Other teams in the tournament were Quesnel, Prince George, Kelowna, Penticton, Fort St. John, Terrace and Edmonton.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg
Next story
Women’s hockey trending after NHL all-star skills event

Just Posted

Three drug charge trials set for September 2019 in Williams Lake

Brady Bobby, Ashley Pigeon and Mallory Walia are scheduled for trial in September

Trial date set for 2017 Williams Lake CIBC robbery suspect

The five-day trial begins Oct. 21, 2019

Bantam T-wolves finish strong at home tournament

The Timberwolves placed fifth after a dominant performance in their final game

Q&A: McLellan focused on title fight Feb. 9

The Tribune caught up with McLellan earlier this week as he prepares for the Canadian title fight

Robson earns berth at two international endurance events

The events, both variations of triathlons will see competitors participate from throughout the globe

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler

The Kamloops Tim Hortons outlet said the issue had to do with how the sandwich was ordered

Most Read