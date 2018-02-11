Bantam Female Timberwolves go 3-0 on weekend road trip

The Williams Lake Bantam Female Timberwolves had a successful weekend facing off against teams from B.C.’s Interior. (Photo submitted)

The Williams Lake Bantam Female Timberwolves picked up three big wins facing Interior competition during the weekend.

The team was on the road for three games — two versus Penticton Friday and Saturday and against Kamloops Sunday morning.

The Timberwolves blanked Penticton 5-0 Friday, then continued their dominance the following day allowing just one goal in a 4-1 routing.

On Sunday, Williams Lake defeated Kamloops for the first time in a 4-3 edging.

The Bantam Female T-wolves will be back in action this coming weekend hosting Kelowna on Friday, Kamloops and Saturday and Kelowna on Sunday. Zone playdowns will follow in Prince George Feb. 24, with a potential tie-breaking game Feb. 25, at home.