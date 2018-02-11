Bantam Female Timberwolves go 3-0 on weekend road trip

The Williams Lake Bantam Female Timberwolves picked up three big wins facing Interior competition during the weekend.
The team was on the road for three games — two versus Penticton Friday and Saturday and against Kamloops Sunday morning.
The Timberwolves blanked Penticton 5-0 Friday, then continued their dominance the following day allowing just one goal in a 4-1 routing.
On Sunday, Williams Lake defeated Kamloops for the first time in a 4-3 edging.
The Bantam Female T-wolves will be back in action this coming weekend hosting Kelowna on Friday, Kamloops and Saturday and Kelowna on Sunday. Zone playdowns will follow in Prince George Feb. 24, with a potential tie-breaking game Feb. 25, at home.