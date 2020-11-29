Hilaree Nelson and Jim Morrison venture into the Sierra Nevada backcountry for some outlandish ski touring above 14,000 feet. (Christian Pondella photo)

Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour goes virtual in lakecity

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is back, despite the global, novel coronavirus pandemic

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is back, despite the global, novel coronavirus pandemic.

Residents in Williams Lake and the Cariboo are invited to support future, live screenings at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex by taking part in this year’s virtual tour, which began on Nov. 26.

In Williams Lake, two, 2020/21 world tour programs have been made available to rent directly from the Banff Centre.

Each program includes a selection of films to watch at home, including a few of the Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival Competition award winners. More virtual programs will be added throughout the year.

“We are grateful to and uplifted by our incredible community of mountain culture enthusiasts around the world,” said Janice Price, president and CEO of Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.

“I am so proud of our festival and world tour teams for navigating the restrictions of this period and finding a way to connect our community even though we are apart.”

The Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival celebrated its 45th anniversary by hosting a virtual edition of the full festival, including showcasing 75 films from around the world, 21 book finalists, with 40 events including curated film programs and guest speakers.

Awards were also given in international film, book and photography competitions.

The two world tour programs availabe for rent are called The Amber Program and the Onyx Program. Both are available at the following link: https://filmfest.banffcentre.ca/?campaign=WT-15135.

AMBER Program films include: The Legend of Tommy G, The Elder (The Winter), Tempo. Movements in Mountains, Climbing Blind (Tour Edit), Slack Sisters, Natural Mystic, Imagine, Return to El Guayas, The Secret of Bottom Turn Island.

ONYX Program films are: Running the Roof (Tour Edit), Voice Above Water, Madman Trails of Bhutan, Free as Can Be, One Star Reviews: National Parks.


Most Read