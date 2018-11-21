Banff Mountain Film Festival coming to Williams Lake

Photo courtesy of the Banff Mountain Film Festival/Michelle Smith Jacques Houot, 82, may just have discovered the fountain of youth. The Carbondale, Colorado-based French ski racer, downhill mountain biker, road cyclist and incorrigible flirt is the embodiment of joi de vivre. Houot and a film he starts in, The Frenchy, will be one of several featured in this year’s Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour stop in Williams Lake. The popular screening takes place Tuesday, Dec. 4 beginning at 7 p.m. in the Gibraltar Room.

This year’s screenings feature the world’s best mountain sport, culture and environmental films, letting you experience the thrill and challenges of the mountain environments that inspire us all.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival is the most prestigious mountain festival in the world. Right after the festival, held every fall in Banff, Alberta, the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour starts to travel the globe with stops in about 450 communities and 40 countries.

At each screening around the world, audiences will see a selection of award-winning films and crowd favourites from the hundreds of films entered into the annual festival.

This event will feature films such as:

The Frenchy

Michelle Smith

Jacques is a rockin’ 82 year-old athlete, but the real story is how he inspires us with his contagious love of life, epic tales of survival and his ability to counter aging through laughter.

Surviving the Outback – Michael Atkinson

Could you survive alone across hundreds of kilometres of remote outback for a whole month, trekking and sailing on a makeshift raft, with nothing but a time capsule of antique stuff from 1932? Mike wasn’t sure he could pull it off either!

Grizzly Country – Ben Moon, Shannon Ethridge, Annie Nyborg

After serving in the Vietnam War, author and eco-warrior Doug Peacock spent years alone in the Wyoming and Montana wilderness observing grizzly bears.

This time in the wild changed the course of his life. With the protection of Yellowstone grizzlies now under threat, Peacock reflects on the importance of habitat and why he continues to fight for wild causes.

For tickets and information contact the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex at 250-398-7665 or Red Shreds at 250-398-7873.

