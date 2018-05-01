There’s one day left to bring a friend to try out minor fastball, along with to register, with the Williams Lake Minor Fastball League for the upcoming season. Practices began Monday evening at the Dave Means Ball Park. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Ball season in full swing in lakecity

There’s one day left to register with the Williams Lake Minor Fastball Association.

Registration closes May 2, after practices got underway Monday evening at the Dave Means Ball Park at the Esler Sports Complex.

It will also be the final day to bring a friend to try out the sport, free of charge.

“[It was] a fun kickoff to ball with everyone asking to bring a friend to try it out,” said WLMFA president Nick Surette.

Last minute registrations for those who missed this week’s practices will be on Monday, May 7, where no further registration will be taken.

Work bee, icebreaker coming up for slo-pitch league

The Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League is gearing up for another busy season in the lakecity.

The league is having a work bee this coming Thursday, May 3, to put the finishing touches on the fields at the Esler Sports Complex before teams will square off this weekend in the annual Icebreaker Tournament May 4-6.

Twenty-four teams will be vying for early-season surpemacy.

Following, league play will begin on May 8.

