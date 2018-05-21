Photo submitted The team of Gil Robbins (back from left), Jordan Sellars, Fernando John, Tyrell Dan, Blake Lulua, Daine Alphonse, Tony Abbott, Junior Alphonse (front from left), Sheldon Wycotte, Kelly Paul, Shaq Stump, WIlfred Robbins and goaltender Dustin Duncan (laying down) were first recently at a ball hockey tournament at Skeetchestn. The travelling team has so far this season picked up a third place win in Kamloops, a second-place result at Mt. Currie and its most recent result, first in Skeetchestn.

Ball hockey tournament slated for Stampede weekend

A Cariboo ball hockey team is hosting a tournament Stampede Weekend at Toosey

Coming on the heels of what’s been a successful season to date, a local ball hockey team comprised of players from five different First Nations Reserves is looking to drum up interest for a tournament on home soil.

“This is something I hope can help bring all the people from all the reserves together in Williams Lake as one,” organizer and player Sheldon Wycotte said.

His team, made up of competitive players from Deep Creek, Anaham, Alkali, Sugar Cane and Redstone, has seen success in the past, and, this season.

Earlier this year they finished third at a tournament in Kamloops, followed by a second-place result at a tournament in Mount Currie.

The team’s most recent result was a first-place finish April 28-29 at Skeetchestn.

“This group, we’ve mostly been playing together for 10 to 12 years,” Wycotte said.

This summer, Wycotte and his team are hosting a ball hockey tournament at Toosey (Tl’esqox) during the Williams Lake Stampede Weekend June 30 and July 1.

“They have a really nice outdoor rink there and were happy to host,” Wycotte said.

The tournament will feature both men’s and ladies’ divisions and, depending on how this year’s tournament goes, Wycotte said more divisions may be added in future years.

“We’re hoping for as many teams as possible,” he said.

Entry fee is $300 per team in both divisions.

“One-hundred per cent of the payout will be to winning teams,” Wycotte said.

For more information, or to register at team, contact Wycotte at 250-305-6060 or e-mail shaina.solomon56@gmail.com.

