B.C. rodeo athletes set to compete at B.C. High School, Junior Rodeo in Williams Lake

Young rodeo contestants will be travelling from across B.C. to Williams Lake this weekend to compete in the Williams Lake Junior Rodeo and High School Rodeo – Co-approved North/South.

The Stampede Grounds in Williams Lake will be the place to be April 28, 29 and 30 as the Williams Lake High School Rodeo Club hosts the BC High School Rodeo event.

Currently 131 contestants are entered to compete in the rodeo which kicks off with the junior rodeo events Friday at 1 p.m.

Saturday’s competition will get underway at 8 a.m. with a continuation of junior rodeo events, followed by senior high school rodeo events starting around 1 p.m. Saturday and wrapping up Sunday.

This rodeo is one of only two co-approved B.C. High School Rodeos held per season. A co-approved rodeo sees contestants from both the north and south regions of B.C. from Grade 5 to Grade 12 come together to compete.

Organizer Denise Swampy said spectators are welcome to come watch this free event at the stands in the infield.

There will also be a concession available.

